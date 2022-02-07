In 2012, the very first entry in The Hunger Games film franchise hit theaters and quickly became a popular fantasy action series. Based on a series of books, there was plenty more to come over the years and with each release, the dominant franchise continued to take over.

The Hunger Games series boasts four films: The Hunger Games, Catching Fire, and Mockingjay Part 1, and Mockingjay Part 2. With these films, there is plenty for new fans to dive into or long-time fans to watch over again.

Thanks to streaming there is no need to head out to theaters to catch the action. Instead, you can experience the entire The Hunger Games franchise back to back in the comfort of your own home.

Where Can I Watch The Hunger Games?

Right now, several platforms offer The Hunger Games movies, making streaming all four parts back to back incredibly easy, but you will need a subscription to do so. Hulu, Epix, and DirecTV all have all four installments of the franchise available with a subscription.

If you don’t have one of these services, watching them will require renting or buying the films.

You can rent or buy all four The Hunger Games films from Amazon Prime or Apple TV right now, and these will remain live for the foreseeable future, despite where the streaming home of the franchise winds up being in the future.

If you’re new to the franchise here is the order that you should watch the films in.