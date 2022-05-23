One of, if not the most, prolific post-apocalyptic book series has to be The Hunger Games by Suzanne Collins. Following Katniss Everdeen as she bravely volunteers for her sister to go into a gladiator-style fight to the death only to become the symbol of a revolution, the books became iconic and wildly successful when the series began in 2011. When it was announced that they would be turned into movies, fans went crazy with fan casting and theories on what would be cut. After all, we’d seen what happened with the Harry Potter books and movies so we knew it would be similar with this series.

The Hunger Games movies were released during a time when other book series were also being turned into films; Twilight, Harry Potter and Divergent are the first to come to mind. It had stiff competition, but the series was successful and a large part of that has to do with the casting and how spot on it was. Yes, the actors playing the main characters were older than originally written, but they were fantastic in their roles.

The last Hunger Games movie, Mockingjay Part 2, was released on November 20th, 2015, which finished off the series of movies. Much like Twilight and Harry Potter, The Hunger Games‘ final book was also turned into a two-part movie so as to fit in as much original book content as they could. If you haven’t had a chance to see these amazing book-to-movie adaptations yet, here is the order to watch them in.

1. The Hunger Games (2012)

Starring Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen, the first Hunger Games movie follows Katniss as she bravely volunteers to be put into the games instead of her younger sister, Primrose. The Hunger Games are a gladiator-style fight to the death between two children from each of the twelve districts as punishment for the past uprising and entertainment for those living in the Capitol city. Along the way, we meet the two love interests that make up the series’ love triangle, Peeta and Gale. Peeta, who is the other tribute to fight with Katniss whereas Gale has been Katniss’ friend since childhood. The movie is filled with action and leaves viewers on the edge of their seats.

2. The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013)

The sequel to The Hunger Games is called Catching Fire and once again follows Katniss, only this time we think she and Peeta are safe after the events of the first movie. Instead though, The Capitol wants them to be punished for outsmarting the system and due to it being a quarter quell (every twenty-five years), the rules are changed to only allow victors of previous games into this year’s games. We meet new and fan-favorite characters such as Finnick Odair and Johanna Mason, played by Sam Claflin and Jena Malone respectively. Even more action-packed than the first, we see Katniss slowly beginning to lose it as these new games begin, and the end leaves us on a cliffhanger we never saw coming.

3. The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1

If we want to discuss cliffhangers, there is no better time to bring it up than Mockingjay Part 1. The movie follows the favorite characters now that they’re out of the games and in the mysterious District 13, trying to understand why they were chosen and what this newfound rebellion means. Peeta has been taken by The Capitol and the main goal is to rescue him, however when he finally is rescued, we find out he’s not the same boy with the bread that we fell in love with. That’s where it ends.

4. The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2

In the final installment of the series, we see Katniss truly take her place as the face of the rebellion. Another movie that’s packed with action, as well as heartbreaking moments, Mockingjay Part 2 is nothing short of breathtaking. Katniss really comes into her own and finally learns to work as a team with those who have been trying to help all along. Sacrifices are made and people are lost, but in the end, a happy ending is had, just not in the way we expected.