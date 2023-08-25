Where can I watch ‘You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah?’

At this point in time, it feels like a travesty to not appreciate Adam Sandler for his endless contributions to the realm of cinema. Of course, it’s worth noting that the unforgettable superstar typically maintains his unwavering status in the comedic bubble, although the actor has been known to dabble in the dramatic aspect of cinema — which he certainly shines in. Keeping up with his comedy roots, Sandler has delivered a sure-fire comedy hit with the release of You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah.

Originally regarded as the most-anticipated comedy project to hit the platform this month, the fresh-faced extravaganza has absolutely lived up to the expectations thus far. In the days shortly before and eventually after its official release, the gut-busting Sandler special has secured a 93 percent Certified Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes and quickly built a successful cult following amongst comedy-seeking fanatics out there.

As a result, one of the biggest questions swirling around the internet lately pertains to which streaming platform the funny flick can be watched on. And, as always, we’ve got you covered with a credible answer.

Where can I watch the comedy?

Image via Netflix

As it stands, the humorous Sandler original can be streamed right now on Netflix. In the past, Sandler and Netflix have combined for a massive collaboration which has produced a plethora of memorable flicks subscribers can venture back to all the time. In fact, one could argue that Sandler’s career has seen a colossal resurgence over the years thanks to the promotion and availability Netflix has provided.

All of Sandler’s roaring success on Netflix has even led to a brand-new animation comedy, Leo, being confirmed to drop on the platform in November. Serving as one of the producers on the project, it’s also been revealed that Sandler will voice the animation’s lead character.

Until then, folks with a knack for comedy and in a desperate mood to laugh considering all the ugly in the world right now, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah can now be streamed on Netflix for the foreseeable future — or at least until the latest Sandler project has us utterly captivated.