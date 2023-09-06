The 2023 live-action remake of The Little Mermaid is set to hit streaming on Wednesday, September 6th. The new movie — led by Halle Bailey in the titular role — will be available on Disney+, free for all subscribers.

The Little Mermaid is one of the biggest movies of the year, grossing just under $570 million at the box office, as reported by Box Office Mojo. Now, fans of the remake will be able to re-watch the musical film at home, and its availability on streaming will win over many more.

Where did they film ‘The Little Mermaid?’

Screengrab via YouTube

Much like the animated 1989 film it is based on, The Little Mermaid‘s exact setting is unclear in the movie’s storytelling, despite the original Hans Christen Anderson story being set in the author’s home nation of Denmark. Much of the exterior footage of the new movie, most notably the scenes on the beach, was filmed in Sardinia, Italy – the second-largest island of the country and a popular vacation spot.

Much of The Little Mermaid’s principal photography took place in London in Pinewood Studios, a world-renowned movie studio that is the main filming hub of recent Star Wars and Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movies. The studio was used for much of The Little Mermaid’s “under the sea” locations, using a mix of CGI and practical effects. The movie also used real water to film much of the underwater footage, with Halle Bailey revealing she spent 13 hours a day in water while filming the role of Ariel.