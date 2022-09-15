Where is the ‘Event Horizon’ cast now?

Event Horizon made a massive impact when it first landed on cinema screens in 1997. The sci-fi epic directed by Paul W.S. Anderson was a flop at the box office, but has generated a cult following when released on home media. Today Event Horizon is a highly praised film in science fiction circles due to its unique and dark storyline. 2022 marks the film’s 25th anniversary, making it the perfect time to remember Event Horizon and see where the cast is today.

What is Event Horizon about?

Event Horizon follows the crew of the Lewis and Clark, a rescue spaceship that is sent to help the staff of Event Horizon, a ship that mysteriously vanished seven years earlier, only to suddenly reappear near Neptune. When the crew of the Lewis and Clark arrive, they soon learn that things have gone horribly wrong, and that Event Horizon’s experimental gravity drive might be to blame.

Where is the Event Horizon cast today?

Laurence Fishburne – Captain S.J. Miller

Laurence Fishburne has had a long and storied career in films, stage, and television, and is known for his roles in The Matrix, Boyz n the Hood, and What’s Love Got to Do With It for which he received an Oscar nomination. His last movie was spy-thriller All the Old Knives from earlier this year. Upcoming projects include The School for Good and Evil which will be released later in 2022, as well as the the animated Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur series and the highly anticipated John Wick: Chapter 4 which will be released in 2023.

Sam Neill – Dr. William G. “Billy” Weir

New Zealand born actor Sam Neill has made his mark in both indie dramas and Hollywood blockbusters, starring in movies as diverse as The Piano, Hunt for the Winderpeople, and Jurassic Park. Neill’s had a busy 2022 already appearing in Thor: Love and Thunder, as well as reprising his role of Dr. Alan Grant in Jurassic World Dominion. He also took one of the leading roles in television drama The Twelve.

Kathleen Quinlan – Peters

Oscar nominated actress Kathleen Quinlan has appeared in many popular and well-reviewed movies and television shows, among them Apollo 13, Independence Day, and Chicago Fire. Quinlan’s most recent role was in the 2021 faith-based comedy Walking with Herb.

Joely Richardson – Lieutenant M.L. Starck

Joely Richardson has had a fascinating and varied career, appearing in such hits as Nip/Tuck and The Tudors. Her most recent role was playing Jackie Sowden in the British crime drama Suspect. International fans will likely recognize Richardson as Ethel Cripps from The Sandman. In 2022 she also appeared in the fantasy drama The Lost Girls and will appear in the latest film adaptation of Lady Chatterley’s Lover when it lands later this year.

Richard T. Jones – T.F. Cooper

Richard T. Jones has appeared in many film and TV projects over the years, among them Judging Amy, Hawaii Five-O, and Criminal Minds. His most recent appearance was a one-off role in A Black Lady Sketch Show. Jones also has a core role in the police-procedural series The Rookie, which will soon launch its fifth season.

Jack Noseworthy – Ensign F.M. Justin

Jack Noseworthy has been a prolific presence in film and TV with notabe roles in Alive, U-571, and as Bobby Kennedy in Killing Kennedy. His last film role was in 2019’s The Hacks. Noseworthy has also been successful on stage, starring alongside Meryl Streep in Mother Courage and Her Children, and also performing in the Canadian version of Come from Away.

Jason Isaacs – D.J.

Jason Isaacs has had a very prolific career, appearing in loads of different films and television shows, famously playing Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter films. Other notable film roles include The Patriot and The Death of Stalin. In 2022 the ever polific Isaac appeared in the historical drama Operation Mincemeat, the historical-comedy Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, and comedy-drama Mind-set. He also played Alfred in the audio drama Batman Unburied.

Sean Pertwee – W.F. “Smitty” Smith

Prolific British actor Sean Pertwee has been a mainstay on screens big and small for over 30 years, starring in films Soldier and Dog Soldiers, as well as the TV series Gotham where he played Alfred. Pertwee’s most recent role was playing Mr. Fields in the horror film The Invitation.

Peter Marinker – Captain John Kilpack

Peter Marinker is mostly known for his voice work on the BBC Radio and various audiobooks. The London born actor has transitioned his voice talents to video games. He recently voiced the Abbot in the video game Encased: A Sci-Fi Post-Apocalyptic RPG. Previous video game voice work includes Demon Souls and Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna ~ The Golden Country.

Holley Chant – Claire Weir

Featured in of one of the most impactful scenes in Event Horizon, actress Holley Chant also starred in films as varied as The Crow: City of Angels and Dogville. Chant has also lent her voice to the video games such as X3: Reunion in 2005. She is now the Director Of Sustainability at Lendlease.