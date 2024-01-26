Where to watch every movie directed by Greta Gerwig

Greta Gerwig is one of the most exciting — and distinct — directors to emerge in the 21st century, as well as a key figure in the rising number of female directors and storytellers emerging in the film industry in recent years.

Beginning her career as an actor in the early 2000s, Gerwig was a pioneer of the “mumblecore” style of indie filmmaking — low-budget, independent films with dialogue as the central focus. Gerwig began her career co-writing independent films with Joe Swanberg, before collaborating as a writer with director, future husband and co-writer of Barbie, Noah Baumbach, for films like Frances Ha (2012) and Mistress America (2015).

It was her solo work as a director, however, that would launch Gerwig’s career into the stratosphere, with all three of her films earning a nod for Best Picture at the Academy Awards, signaling a new era of women’s ever-increasing space in the world of filmmaking. While Greta remains one of few female directors to be nominated for Best Director, her success still marks the beginning of a more diverse era of major motion pictures.

If you’re looking to say “Hi Barbie!” for the first time, or the movie of the summer has tempted you to dive into Greta Gerwig’s filmography, here’s where you can access every film directed by the acclaimed filmmaker.

Nights and Weekends (2008)

Nights and Weekends is often neglected or outright forgotten when discussing Greta Gerwig’s directorial efforts, but the 2008 indie movie is technically her first outing as a filmmaker. Gerwig co-directed, wrote, produced, and starred in the mumblecore melodrama following two long-distance lovers, alongside contemporary and close friend, Joe Swanberg.

So far, only DirecTV has Video on Demand (VOD) access for Nights and Weekends, but this may change if demand is strong enough. The service only allows streaming of the film, without purchase or rental options. However, it can be purchased in physical media form, via DVD only.

Lady Bird (2017)

Greta Gerwig’s first solo directorial effort is loosely based on her upbringing in Sacramento, California, following Christine “Lady Bird” McPherson in her final year at an all-girls private Catholic school before moving to the East Coast for college. The coming-of-age comedy debuted with a rare 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, before scoring five Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture.

Lady Bird is available to stream, free for subscribers, on multiple platforms — including Netflix, FuboTV, Paramount Plus, Showtime, and DirecTV. If you can access Kanopy via your local library, you can stream the film at no cost.

Lady Bird can also be rented on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, YouTube, Vudu, DirecTV, Microsoft Store, and Spectrum. The movie can be purchased at all the above, except for Spectrum which is rental only.

Little Women (2019)

Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel reunited Timothée Chalamet and Saoirse Ronan once more as ill-fated lovers, as well as reuniting Gerwig herself with another Best Picture Academy Award nomination — but was similarly snubbed for Best Director, like Barbie. Gerwig’s non-linear storytelling of four sisters during the American Civil War and Reconstruction was another critically acclaimed coming-of-age story, like its predecessor.

Little Women is available to stream on Starz and DirecTV, with the former available for subscription via Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and Roku. The film can be rented on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Google Play, YouTube, Vudu, DirecTV, Microsoft Store, and Spectrum. Apart from Spectrum, the historical drama can be purchased on all of the above, plus AMC on Demand.

Barbie (2023)

Arguably a film that needs no introduction — Barbie was, on all counts, the biggest movie of 2023. Led by Margot Robbie, Gerwig’s tale of existential discovery through the iconic fashion doll captured the world’s attention all the way to the Academy Awards, scoring Oscar nominations including Best Supporting Actor and Actress, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Picture once more for Gerwig.

Barbie is streaming exclusively on Max (formerly HBO Max) — which can be purchased as an add-on via Amazon Prime Video. The quirky comedy is also still playing in a number of movie theaters worldwide, due to its enduring popularity. The film can be rented on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Google Play, Youtube, Microsoft Store, Vudu, and Spectrum — and can be bought on all of the above, bar Spectrum.