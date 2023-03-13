Where to watch ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’

In what will no doubt be one of the least-surprising events during the 95th Academy Awards, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio has nabbed the Oscar for Best Animated Feature; the stop-motion masterpiece has been a force of nature this awards season, and the film’s Oscars glory seemed inevitable from the moment Guillermo del Toro gifted it to us audiences.

The category didn’t come without some fierce competition, of course; Pinocchio climbed its way to the top against the likes of A24 darling Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, Disney Plus powerhouse Turning Red, the still-in-cinemas Puss In Boots: The Last Wish, and fellow Netflix feature The Sea Beast. Indeed, suffice to say that nabbing this year’s award was no small feat.

And with this win, audiences that somehow haven’t caught del Toro’s masterpiece will certainly jump at the chance to do so now, and as hinted at in the paragraph above, it’s a fairly straightforward process.

Where can I watch ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio?’

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio is a Netflix exclusive, meaning that anyone with a Netflix account can queue up the Oscar-winning film and give it a watch, and with its gorgeous stop-motion animation, a star-studded voice cast that includes the likes of Ewan MacGregor, Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, and Tilda Swinton, and that distinct del Toro ethos that most filmmakers could only ever dream of emulating, first-time viewers will be in for quite the reward.

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio‘s Academy Award win marks the third time del Toro has achieved Oscars glory, having done so on two occasions in 2017 thanks to The Shape of Water, which nabbed him Best Picture and Best Director at the 90th Academy Awards.