Where to watch horror reboot ‘Leprechaun Returns’

As to be expected, the Syfy Network is doing its damndest to dip its toes into a pot of gold and dabble with the Luck of the Irish by airing a fun-filled marathon of the Leprechaun movies. For those that aren’t already aware, the ridiculously campy horror franchise harbors an intense cult following — with an abundance of eagle-eyed viewers adhering to the franchise every St. Patrick’s Day. In addition, the wacky film series is synonymous with launching the career of fan-favorite actress Jennifer Aniston.

But while the original Leprechaun film from 1993 is considered to be a horror staple that added an extra element of dumb fun to the genre, the 2018 sequel Leprechaun Returns feels like an entirely different can of worms that somehow brought just as much fun. Flash forward to 2023, and horror fanatics are eager to participate in the ever-popular holiday by engaging in their own special marathon — which undoubtedly begs the question on where to watch the memorable horror reboot.

Where to watch Leprechaun Returns

Image via Lionsgate

Both Irish and non-Irish horror fans can happily watch the reboot right now on various streaming sites such as fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Vudu. Of course, a handful of these sites require a special add-on or extra package in order to watch the film — but to witness a gold-hungry Leprechaun slaughter unsuspecting victims who try to steal his wealth definitely feels worth it.

In the same vein as the streaming platforms, fans can enjoy the franchise’s insane antics by tuning in to Syfy to take in all of its Irish glory. And with Lionsagte already eyeing up more Leprechaun films for the future, it’s almost a guarantee that Lubdan the Leprechaun will soon be back to teach everybody a valuable lesson.