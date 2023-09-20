Where to watch ‘Talk to Me’ on streaming

There’s absolutely no denying that one of the ultimate goals of the spooky season is finding a suitable horror flick to watch on streaming while curled up under the blanket and sipping a mug of warm apple cider. One suitable horror movie released back in the summer would be Australian horror Talk to Me — an unforgettable supernatural extravaganza which terrorized audiences and solidified its status as one of the best horror movies of the year.

The minute the spine-tingling feature dropped in theaters back in July, a large portion of horror fanatics flocked to megaplexes in droves to witness one of the best horror movies of the last several years. However, for those who find comfort in watching movies from their own home, an obvious question has been crowding search engines as of late — and that would be where exactly folks can find Talk to Me on streaming.

Where can I stream Talk to Me?

Photo via A24

As of right now, Talk to Me is available for digital purchase, and can be accessed exclusively on demand via platforms such as Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu, and YouTube for a variety of different charges.

Unfortunately, for those who prefer to stay home and enjoy a horror feature while snuggled up on the couch, Talk to Me has not yet been made available on any streaming platforms. Luckily, the hope is alive and well that the Australian horror could soon end up on either Paramount Plus or through the Showtime app add-on. Seeing as Showtime already features a variety of A24 horror projects, it’s definitely possible Talk to Me could end up on the same platform.