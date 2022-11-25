Where to watch the ’12 Monkeys’ (1995) film?

12 Monkeys was a surprise hit when it released in 1995. Starring an absolutely stacked cast and seeing a truly brilliant director at the helm, it has spawned a spin-off series. Not just a spin-off, but is also speculated to be part of a greater trilogy by director Terry Gilliam.

Starring Bruce Willis, Brad Pitt, Christopher Plummer, and Madeleine Stowe, it netted an Academy Award nomination for Pitt. Gilliam’s film is actually a remake of the avant garde French feature La Jetée. The film follows a virus outbreak in the year 1996, and an elaborate time travel heist to make a cure.

Things do not go the plan in the slightest, with Willis’s character Cole sent back to the wrong year and subsequently sent to a mental asylum for his outlandish beliefs. Essentially, this is a film destined to a remake in the next fifty years chronicling the COVID pandemic.

Where can I watch 12 Monkeys?

Arguably Gilliam’s finest ever movie, 12 Monkeys has become a bit of a cult classic in the 30 years since it released. With its two compelling performances from Pitt and Willis, it’s easy to see how it has got the following. 12 Monkeys is currently only available to stream for free on Tubi.

However, if you’re just looking to rent the science fiction classic, it is available from Apple TV, Amazon, Google Play, YouTube, Vudu, and Redbox. Essentially widely available, it can also be purchased outright from YouTube, Amazon, and many more suppliers.

12 Monkeys sits at an exceptional 88 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.