Where to watch the 2024 Oscar-winning short, ‘The Last Repair Shop’, for free

At the 96th Academy Awards this week, The Last Repair Shop won the award for Best Documentary Short, with one of its young stars, 12-year-old Porché Brinker, given special invitation to help take home the golden gong.

Produced by Fox Searchlight Pictures and The Los Angeles Times, The Last Repair Shop follows the status of Los Angeles’ public education system — its music education, in particular. Los Angeles is one of few cities in the United States to offer, as well as maintain, musical instruments to schoolchildren, free of cost. The documentary takes viewers behind the scenes of the repair shops, and the craftspeople who help keep music alive in public schools.

In the spirit of the award-winning short, The Last Repair Shop is easily accessible for public viewing, and is available on multiple platforms. Here’s where you can find the film and stream, free of cost.

Where to watch The Last Repair Shop for free

As Disney now owns Fox, The Last Repair Shop is available to watch, free for all subscribers on Disney Plus. The streamer, however, is a paid subscription model, although free trials are sporadically available.

Alternatively, if you do not have Disney Plus, The Last Repair Shop is available on The Los Angeles’ YouTube Channel, as included above. You do not need a YouTube subscription to access the film, and is available to watch from anywhere, at any time. However, bear in mind that the film is a Fox/Disney property, and may not be on the platform forever, so act now if you want to watch the documentary while it’s free.