As of October 23rd, 2023, Taylor Swift has the number one song and movie in the United States, thanks to the simultaneous success of her single “Cruel Summer,” as well as her concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour. If that doesn’t say world domination, then what does?

Swift’s documentary film of her record-breaking Eras global concert tour has successfully recreated the communal concert experience for her fans, in part due to its somewhat limited theatrical run, designed to keep crowd capacity similar to that expected at a concert. For fans who are keen to rewatch The Eras Tour as much as they desire and at their own convenience, here’s what we know so far about the concert movie’s future availability for home viewing.

Where will Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour be available to stream?

On November 27th, Taylor Swift tweeted that The Eras Tour would soon be available on VOD (video on demand) for home viewing. The release date will be a sort of reverse birthday gift to her fans, as the movie will be available on December 13th, 2023 — Taylor’s 34th birthday.

Hi! Well, so, basically I have a birthday coming up and I was thinking a fun way to celebrate the year we’ve had together would be to make The Eras Tour Concert Film available for you to watch at home! Very happy to be able to tell you that the extended version of the film… pic.twitter.com/JTpl0tz1uG — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 27, 2023

The VOD edition of The Eras Tour will include previously cut setlist songs that were omitted from the theatrical version, such as “Long Live”, “The Archer”, and “Wildest Dreams”. So far, no “Cardigan” — but knowing Swift, she likely has a few tricks up her sleeve just yet.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour can be purchased for home viewing on all major movie streaming services that offer in-app purchases. These include Amazon Prime, Google Play, YouTube, Vudu, and more.

Be warned, however — the film is currently available on rental only, and it currently cannot be permanently purchased or bought in a physical version, like a DVD or Blu-ray. This, however, could change in the future, as rental-only movies are rare. Given that many Swifties have called out the exclusion of “Cardigan,” the rental version is most likely not the final version of the ever-changing Eras Tour movie.

As popularized during the COVID-19 Pandemic, it is common for movies to be available both in theaters and for home viewing at the same time. So far, there have been no announcements about the film being removed from cinemas. Given that the film only plays in theaters on weekends, interest in seeing the film may not drop as steadily as other movies that screen all week. Moreover, the communal audience experience of watching The Eras Tour strongly replicates that of a live, in-person concert, so there is every chance audiences will keep returning to theaters, even if they can watch the film at home.