Where Will We Be Able to Watch ‘Matrix Resurrections?’

The Matrix Resurrections is without a doubt one of the most highly-anticipated films of 2021. The long-rumored fourth installment of the legendary Matrix franchise has had fans extremely excited about the upcoming sci-fi action film ever since it was announced that the movie was in pre-production in 2017.

So naturally, people have been keen to find out just how to watch the film, an increasingly confusing task for movie fans. While some films like the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home and Marvel’s Eternals have only been available in theaters, other films like Dune have used a hybrid release model in which the movie arrives in theaters and on streaming services on the same day.

The Matrix: Resurrections sees Keanu Reeves return to the role of Neo, a character he last played in 2003’s The Matrix Revolutions. Set twenty years after that film, The Matrix: Resurrections will see Neo trying to live a regular life in San Francisco, doing his best to put the events of the previous films behind him. However, when he encounters the hacker Morpheus, Neo is thrown back into the Matrix and has to save the world once more.

Keanu Reeves isn’t the only returning person from the previous entries. Carrie-Anne Moss will be reprising the role of Trinity, and the film will be directed by Lana Wachowski, the director of the first three films. Alongside these returns, a load of other beloved actors will be joining the franchise for the first time, including Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra, Jessica Henwick, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Jonathan Groff.

On September 9th, 2021, Warner Media confirmed that The Matrix: Resurrections would be using a hybrid release model, coming out in both theaters and on HBO Max on the movie’s release day, Dec. 22.

The Matrix Resurrections in theaters and on HBO Max December 22 #TheMatrixMovie pic.twitter.com/USY3CKSgXq — The Matrix Resurrections (@TheMatrixMovie) September 9, 2021

If you want to check it out in theaters the day it comes out, your best bet is to get tickets as soon as they go on sale next week.

The film will not be available to all HBO Max subscribers. You will need to be subscribed to the platform’s ad-free plan to watch The Matrix: Resurrections. The ad-free plan costs $14.99 per month, but it will allow you to watch The Matrix: Resurrections in 4K UHD, HDR10 with Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos support if you have a compatible viewing device.

It should be noted that The Matrix: Resurrections will only be on HBO Max for one month after its release. So, if you plan to watch the movie after January 22nd, you’ll have to visit a cinema.