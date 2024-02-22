Which ‘Borderlands’ characters appear in the movie?

Right off the bat, it should be clear that Borderlands is not an easy game to adapt. The video game series takes place in the colorful world of Pandora, where you play one of a few vault hunters looking for a rumored treasure. Unlike Max’s best new show of 2023, The Last of Us, there is not a clear emotional throughline to follow. In the first game, players can choose from several different characters who rarely interact with anyone they’re not shooting at. Borderlands 2 is where the franchise hits its stride as you fight a malicious — if hilarious — dictator.

To make a feature film work, Borderlands would have to cast a crew of memorable characters. And judging from the trailer, that is exactly what they are doing. But video game fans will note that not all characters are treated equal in the upcoming film, and the production has chosen to include some while disregarding other iconic favorites.

Who is in the Borderlands movie?

The Borderlands movie seems to be hitting us with a hodgepodge of elements from different games. Cate Blanchett stars as the Siren, Lilith, a playable character in the first game and a point of contact in the second. She was always an easy decision to make.

However, most characters are from Borderlands 2, except Mordecai — another playable character from the first game — and Brick. With so many characters included in the sequel games, this seems like an odd oversight. However, the film includes many characters that fans should be excited to see.

Lilith, played by Cate Blanchett

Roland, played by Kevin Hart

Tiny Tina, played by Ariana Greenblatt

Claptrap, played by Jack Black

Tannis, played by Jamie Lee Curtis

Krieg, played by Florian Munteanu

Atlas, played by Édgar Ramírez

Scooter, played by Steven Boyer

Ellie, played by Ryann Redmond

Moxxi, played by Gina Gershon

Marcus, played by Benjamin Byron Davis

Hammerlock, played by Charles Babalola

When adapting approaching a large endeavor, it would be impossible to just adapt the first game alone. There is not nearly enough story and even fewer characters. But it is the casual disrespect to significant characters that has fans a buzz with criticism.

Mordecai is not only a playable character such as Lilith but has one of the most devastating side quests imaginable. And with all the characters included from Borderlands 2, it was natural for some to expect to see the classic villain, Handsome Jack. Equal parts evil and charismatic, Jack is a definitive character of the series. The franchise may be hedging their bets for a sequel and saving him for that time, but it’s also safe to say most of us really wanted to see his diamond pony when Borderlands was finally released.