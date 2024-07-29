Which universe is ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’s Logan from?

Audiences are treated to a kaleidoscope of James “Logan” Howletts or as we call him—Wolverine in Deadpool & Wolverine. But do we know which universe this yellow-costumed variant comes from?

The X-Men entering the MCU is the most exciting news for superhero fans in years, especially as the newer Marvel characters have failed to keep fans hooked. The merger of Disney and 20th Century Fox transferred the film rights to the X-Men characters to Marvel Studios, paving the way for Deadpool and Wolverine to join the MCU’s roster.

The film follows the Earth-10005 Wade Wilson, who has hung up his red suit to work as a used car salesman. However, the TVA soon disrupts his dream of living a normal life as they kidnap him with urgent news: his timeline is deteriorating as a result of the death of James “Logan” Howlett, the timeline’s stabilizing anchor being.

Thrown into a whirlwind multiverse adventure, Deadpool encounters numerous Wolverines in a race against time to find one who can help save his deteriorating timeline. So, who’s the chosen one?

Deadpool & Wolverine‘s Logan is the worst one in the multiverse

To soothe the itching question first, the Wolverine featured as the main character in Deadpool & Wolverine is not the same one audiences said goodbye to in the 2017 film Logan. That Wolverine’s body is being poisoned by the adamantium metal that the Weapon X program used to coat his skeleton, progressively reducing his healing factor as he ages. Towards the end, our hero is severely wounded by X-24, a mindless clone of Logan in his prime, and the hero we followed for 17 years, dies.

This is confirmed in the opening scene of Deadpool & Wolverine, as Deadpool first intends to dig back Logan from his X-marked grave and bring him into his universe. But the adamantium skeleton is all that’s left of the iconic Wolverine. To save his timeline, Wilson instead takes Paradox’s TemPad and uses it to go around the multiverse to find a different version of Logan.

After encountering numerous Logan variants across the multiverse, Wilson finds a particularly miserable one to bring back to the TVA. Though the exact universe of this variant is not revealed (and this world is unique to the movie), it appears to be a variation on the Fox X-Universe, so we can presume this world featured a Patrick Stewart Xavier and an Ian McKellen Magneto, and that key events played out here similarly until they diverged with the events that saw this Logan spiral into depression.

