Warning: This article contains spoilers for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 doesn’t fall into the recent Marvel trope of filling its runtime with surprise appearances of Avengers members, however, that’s not to say that there aren’t any cameos to be excited about.

One beloved science-fiction star who appears in the film is Nathan Fillion. Fans will recognize the actor from his hit shows Firefly or Castle, and now he’s finally part of the MCU. If you’ve yet to see the film then you’re probably wondering how Fillion fits into the mix, but fortunately, it isn’t a forced appearance.

Before we get into specifics, be warned that this article will include some spoilers for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 so if you’re looking to avoid having anything ruined then we suggest seeing the film before reading on.

Who does Nathan Fillion play in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

First look at Nathan Fillion in ‘GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL 3’. pic.twitter.com/vZeEPdnlSU — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 12, 2023

Nathan Fillion plays a minor role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 but fortunately, it isn’t one that you’re going to miss. Fillion’s role in the film is as the character Master Karja who is the lead sentinel of the Orgoscope — a facility used to house information regarding experiments conducted by the High Evolutionary.

In this appearance, the star brings his signature charm and wisecracking, bouncing one-liners off of Peter Quill while being oblivious to the fact he’s being outsmarted. Eventually, Master Karja does catch on to the shenanigans unfolding under his nose, and goes into full combat mode with his strange bubbly armaments.

Unfortunately for fans of Fillion, this is the only sequence in the film in which the star appears, but if you’re looking to spot cameos then you’ll probably find some more joy out of this visit to the Orgoscope than just good old Nathan.