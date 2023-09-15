There's more actors who've played him than you might think!

Aa new Star Wars movie, Lando, is in the works. A spin-off featuring the iconic character Lando Calrissian, who first appeared in the 1980 film The Empire Strikes Back, was in development hell for years as part of a planned TV series on Disney Plus.

The series was set to be part of a joined universe of Star Wars shows, including The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Ahsoka. However, likely due to its focus on a younger Lando Calrissian, the series has been converted into a movie. Lucasfilm has confirmed to Variety that the long-planned project is now a film, signaling that its development has somewhat improved, but further details were not provided regarding its release window.

Stephen Glover has replaced Justin Simien as the co-writer of the new film, alongside his brother Donald Glover. Donald Glover is attached to star as the titular Lando Calrissian once more, having portrayed a younger version of the character in the 2018 movie Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Who has played Lando Calrissian in Star Wars?

Image via Lucasfilm

The original Lando Calrissian was played by Billy Dee Williams, who portrayed the character in The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, before appearing in the final film of the sequel trilogy, The Rise of Skywalker.

Actor and musician Donald Glover played Lando Calrissian in the spin-off movie Solo: A Star Wars Story, and is set to reprise the role in the spin-off series-turned-movie Lando, announced recently.

Billy Dee Williams has frequently voiced Lando in various animated and non-filmed productions, including the radio play of The Empire Strikes Back. Williams has also voiced the character on Robot Chicken, The Cleveland Show, Mad TV, The Lego Movie, and Star Wars Rebels.

Williams has also portrayed Lando in multiple video games, including Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast, Star Wars: Battlefront, Lego Star Wars: The Yoda Chronicles, Lego Star Wars: Droid Tales, Lego Star Wars: The Resistance Rises, and Lego Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures.

Prominent voice actor Obba Babatundé has portrayed Lando Calrissian on many occasions, voicing the character in Star Wars Rogue Squadron II: Rogue Leader, Star Wars: Galactic Battlegrounds, Star Wars Rogue Squadron III: Rebel Strike, Kinect Star Wars, and Disney Infinity 3.0.

Other voice actors have stepped into the role, notably Arye Gross in the Return of the Jedi radio drama, as well as in video games by Dave Fennoy in Star Wars: X-Wing Alliance, Kevin Michael Richardson in Star Wars: Demolition, and Zeno Robinson in Lego Star Wars: All-Stars. Tabitha St. Germain, a female voice actor, portrayed a young Lando in Lego Star Wars: All-Stars.