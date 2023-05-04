Who is a part of the Guardians of the Galaxy after ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?’

Warning: This article contains spoilers for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.’

Throughout James Gunn’s MCU trilogy, we’ve come to know the Guardians of the Galaxy quite well, and for the most part, the cast has remained the same — albeit with some unexpected additions. However, like all things, change is inevitable, and as the director previously teased, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is the gateway for this change.

From their comic book origins, the Guardians of the Galaxy has boasted a rotating lineup with a lot of different heroes jumping into the mix along the way. Now, it appears the MCU will take this approach switching things up for any future appearance we may see from this group.

Before we get into things, you’ll want to have seen the movie if you intend on reading on as there’s no hiding, spoiler-territory is fast-approaching. If you’re fine with that, then here’s everything you need to know about the Guardians of the Galaxy team after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

What’s the Guardians of the Galaxy lineup after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

Image via Marvel Studios

We get our first glimpse of the new Guardians of the Galaxy team during the mid-credits scene of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Included are some obvious additions alongside some surprising ones.

Rocket is leading this new team of Guardians, as was envisioned in the final moments of the film when Star-Lord handed down the top position to him. Alongside Rocket, Groot and Kraglin are the only two returning members of the original team — if you’d count Kraglin, despite not previously being a core member.

These three are joined by three newcomers. The first of these is Cosmo the space dog who plays a supporting role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Alongside Cosmo is Adam Warlock who takes a turn to the good side during the movie. With Adam is also his newly adopted pet Blurp.

However, the most surprising addition is a young child that was rescued from the High Evolutionary’s ship at the end of the movie. This child is seemingly the MCU version of Phyla-Vell. Should this character come back in the future, they’d easily be one of the more powerful heroes in the mix right now despite the fact that the MCU has seemingly completely changed her comic book origins.

Regardless, this is the Guardians of the Galaxy lineup as it stands, but it remains to be seen just how big a factor they will play in the MCU going forward.