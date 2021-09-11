Who Is Alec Baldwin’s Wife?

Just like fellow veteran actors George Clooney and John Stamos, SNL star Alec Baldwin has been working in Hollywood for a long time. From his first appearance on the CBS primetime soap opera Knots Landing to his numerous skits on Saturday Night Live as former President Donald Trump, Alec Baldwin has remained a recognizable face in entertainment for over three decades, proving that he can resonate with an audience no matter the generation.

Given that he’s had many years in the industry as a popular actor, it’s probably safe to assume that Baldwin has also had a reasonable amount of relationships over the course of his career. Of course, at the age of 63, Baldwin has settled down and gotten married, but who is he married to?

The more accurate question to ask is, “how many times has Alec Baldwin been married?” The answer is twice.

Born on April 3, 1958, Alec Baldwin started his career on Knots Landing in 1988 before moving on to classic movies like Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice, Mike Nichols’ Working Girl, Jonathan Demme’s Married to the Mob, and Oliver Stone’s Talk Radio all in the same year. That constant amount of exposure would soon lead to more roles like The Hunt for Red October (1990) and Glengarry Glen Ross (1992), solidifying his position as a breakout star in the late 80s to early 90s.

He would then go on to appear in Martin Scorsese’s The Aviator (2004) and would return to work with the critically acclaimed director for The Departed in 2006. He would begin to dabble in voice-over work about the same time. Baldwin has since has managed to snag roles in The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie, Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa, Rise of the Guardians, and the recently popular Boss Baby franchise.

His most notable role came when he returned to television as Jack Donaghy on the NBC sitcom 30 Rock from 2006 to 2013. As he once again gained the attention of a new generation of moviegoers and TV watchers, he would transition back and forth from film to the small screen. He would co-star in Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation (2015) and Mission Impossible: Fallout (2018) while also appearing on Saturday Night Live with his iconic portrayal of Donald Trump in 2016 and 2018.

As one of the hardest working actors in the biz, it’s a surprise that Alec Baldwin found any time at all for a relationship. That said, most actors usually find love while it’s standing across from them on the production set while they’re working.

Such was the case with his first major Hollywood relationship with fellow actress Kim Basinger. According to ET, the two met when they played lovers in the film The Marrying Man (the irony) and began dating soon after. They would get married in 1993 and welcome their daughter, Ireland, two years later in 1995. Unfortunately, after 7 years of marriage, the couple would end up cutting ties in a nasty, public divorce that almost made Baldwin a social pariah.

Baldwin would later begin dating Hilary “Hilaria” Thomas, a yoga instructor, after meeting her at a vegan restaurant in New York in 2011. After only a year of dating, they got engaged in 2012 and tied the knot later that year. They would go on to welcome five children: their daughter Carmen and four sons - Rafael, Leonardo, Romeo, and Eduardo - to the family.

Notice the Spanish-sounding names of the Baldwins’ kids? You can thank Hilaria for that. For a while, Hilaria was actually thought to be of Spanish ethnicity, due to her looks, her use of a Spanish accent at times, and her outright proclamations that she was “from Spain.” However, in 2021, a scandal broke that she had been lying about her heritage ever since she appeared on the Hollywood scene with her husband and had been actually born in Boston. According to Mercury News, Hilaria was then accused of faking her accent and appropriating Spanish culture to land jobs like her contributing writing position at Glam Belleza Latina Magazine.

Though the claims were never truly proven, Hilaria never disputed the attacks and has since then disappeared from the limelight. However, she’s still active on her Instagram profile, which currently has 900,000 followers, and continues to post pics of her family.

Despite the scandal, Alec and Hilaria are still very much in love and seem to be determined to focus on raising their family. No matter what the situation, you’re going to have to do more than try to cancel Hilaria to break up the Baldwins’ happy home. Alec has finally found peace and he’s not ready to give that up anytime soon.

In January of 2021, Baldwin posted a beautiful message for Hilaria on her birthday on his Instagram:

“Happy birthday to the love of my life. To the only person in the world who brings me joy and peace every day. The person who is my home. My everything.”

It’s always nice to have someone who truly has your back, even in the worst of times. As the saying goes, the family who can face cancel culture together, stays together.