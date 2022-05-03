Who Is 'Doctor Strange 2's America Chavez?

Hype for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is ramping up in preparation for the film’s May 4 release.

Trailers for the second Doctor Strange film tease a mind-bendingly weird entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, starring Benedict Cumberbach as the titular Steven Strange. Several new and returning characters are set to join him on his latest adventure, with typically unrelated favorites like Wanda Maximoff joining more expected characters like Wong. Another new addition will make her MCU debut in Multiverse of Madness, delighting fans of the young superhero.

America Chavez will make her first appearance in Multiverse of Madness, adding young actress Xochitl Gomez to Marvel’s increasingly packed lineup. Her arrival among Earth’s greatest heroes has unfamiliar viewers asking questions about Marvel’s newest young addition.

Who is America Chavez?

Image via Marvel Entertainment/YouTube

From the very start, America has been one of Marvel’s most groundbreaking characters. She was Marvel’s very first LGBTQIA+ Latin-American character to helm a series following her debut in 2011. The young lesbian character has been affiliated with several other popular characters over the course of her run in the comics, including the Young Avengers — a team that typically includes Kate Bishop, who recently made her debut in Hawkeye, and Eli Bradley, who likewise made his debut in the recent Disney Plus series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

America is a reality-hopping human from the Utopian Parallel, a place that exists outside of space and time. Following the death of her mothers, America sets out on a journey through the multiverse, embracing her superpowers and aspiring to the moniker of “hero.” She eventually falls in with the Young Avengers following an attempt at deception from Young Loki — who fans of Disney Plus’ Loki are now familiar with — and ends up joining the team.

America has bounced from superhero team to superhero team over the course of her run in the comics, lending her powers to a number of potentially deadly conflicts. She’s also cycled through a number of names, which include “Miss America,” “Ms. A,” and “America Santana,” landing most recently on the straightforward and simple “Ms. America.”

Powers and abilities

Image via Marvel Entertainment/YouTube

America is one of Marvel’s most capable young heroes, boasting a range of impressive powers and abilities. It’s likely, given the character’s relative newness, that the full scope of her abilities has yet to be revealed, but she already packs quite the punch.

We mean that literally. America is incredibly strong, boasting superhuman strength and durability that gives her a major boost in battle. She’s displayed her immense strength on several occasions, once nearly getting the better of Loki himself. America is also staggeringly fast and has the ability to fly. Perhaps her most impressive ability comes in the shape of a classic star, and allows America to smash her way through different dimensions. It’s almost certainly this ability that will see her appear in Multiverse of Madness, and may even be the catalyst behind the film’s entire plot.

On top of her super strength and speed, the ability to fly, and those handy interdimensional portals, America is also invulnerable. Like Superman, she can survive almost anything — from bullets and flame to the full-blown vacuum of space — making her one of the most powerful superheroes out there.

In the MCU

Image via Marvel Studios

America has yet to see her introduction into the MCU, but seems poised to blow audiences away in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. 16-year-old actress Xochitl Gomez is set to bring the character to life in the May 6 film, launching her burgeoning acting career to new heights with her introduction into the MCU. Her appearance in Multiverse of Madness has many people looking ahead to America’s potential future in Marvel’s expansive cinematic universe.

Fans are all but certain that a Disney Plus series will follow America’s introduction into the MCU, giving her room to grow and develop into a major character in her own right. As an eventual member of the Young Avengers, there are also rumors that America will join several other recent introductions into the MCU to form their own superhero team. Newcomers Kate Bishop and Eli Bradley, along with Cassie Lang, Young Loki, and Maximoff twins Billy and Tommy, are all original members of the Young Avengers, and their introduction — alongside America’s — hints that the future of the MCU may eventually rest in their hands.