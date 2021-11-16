Who Is Chris Pratt’s Son?

Chris Pratt’s name has been all over the news lately following announcements of several new roles and swirling drama in his personal life.

Pratt was recently named the official voice of both Mario and Garfield in several upcoming projects. The announcements were met with solidly split reactions from fans, some of whom felt that recent controversies regarding the 42-year-old actor’s political and religious views would dampen public reaction for the films.

The most recent conversations about Pratt have very little to do with his career, however. Instead, the actor’s name started trending online in response to a seemingly innocuous Instagram post.

The post was intended as a heartfelt tribute to his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger. It’s sentimental and charming, with Pratt teasing Schwarzenegger for chewing “so loudly that sometimes I put in my ear buds to drown it out” and labeling her his “greatest treasure.”

But what seemed like an innocent, heartfelt post from husband to wife rubbed some fans the wrong way. There was the fact that Schwarzenegger supposedly “helps [Pratt] with everything,” while, in return, he graciously opens “a jar of pickles,” and the way he playfully hints that she may not get a birthday gift from her super-rich husband. But it was one line in particular that got people’s hackles up.

In the midst of praising his wife, Pratt noted that she gave him “a gorgeous healthy daughter.” This doesn’t seem like much out of context, but when Pratt’s other child, Jack, is taken into account, the line left a sour taste in some people’s mouths.

That’s because Jack, Pratt’s first child from his marriage to Anna Faris, was not born healthy. Many therefore saw Pratt’s line as “tone deaf,” considering the health issues Jack faced after he was born preterm, and called the actor out for seemingly shading both Faris and Jack with his post.

The drama surrounding Pratt and his post has prompted questions about Jack. Now 9 years old, Jack thankfully faces far fewer health issues than he did at his birth.

Jack was born two months early in August of 2012. He suffered numerous health issues as a result, which forced doctors to operate on the 3 pound, 12 ounce infant. According to comments Faris made in her “Unqualified” podcast, “Jack had a few surgeries. He had a few hernia surgeries, he’s had a few eye surgeries, and he had a little heart issue as well.”

Since those early days, Jack has grown into a healthy young man with very few persisting health issues. Despite this, numerous people are blasting Pratt for seemingly dismissing his first child in his remarks to Schwarzenegger. The drama is leading a lot of fans to heap love on Jack and Faris, however, flooding Faris’s Instagram posts with well wishes and heartfelt praise.