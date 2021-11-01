Rumors are swirling about a new addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, stirring up interest in an offbeat, slightly fringe villain named M.O.D.O.K.

Modok, whose name translates to Mental/Mobile/Mechanized Organism Designed Only for Killing, is a Marvel villain that was introduced all the way back in 1967. He quickly became a regular in Captain America comics and eventually became popular enough to occupy pages in The Incredible Hulk, Iron Man, and Ms. Marvel, to name a few. A recent leak, posted to Reddit’s MarvelStudioSpoilers, alleges that Jim Carrey has been tapped to portray the character in the MCU, arousing interest in the character and sparking questions about how he might tie into the larger Marvel universe.

Who is Modok?

This complicated character has a long and intricate history, one that will probably be simplified somewhat if the rumors about his impending introduction are true.

Before he was Modok, he was known as Advanced Idea Mechanics (A.I.M.) employee George Tarleton. A.I.M, a research and development agency focused on futuristic arms dealing, was first introduced in the MCU in Iron Man 3. In the MCU, the organization was helmed by the film’s primary villain, Aldrich Killian. Since Killian was killed at the hands of Pepper Potts in the film’s final climactic battle, it’s likely⏤but not certain⏤that he won’t appear in any future MCU releases.

Even without a leader, A.I.M continues to exist in the greater MCU canon. The organization has been relatively quiet through the storylines presented in recent films like Avengers: Endgame and the Tom Holland-led Spider-Man films, but if the rumors are true, then it looks like the arms-dealing organization is set to make a comeback.

This should allow for Modok to be introduced either via his origin arc or as an already-prominent villain set on causing problems for all of our favorite heroes. If the MCU goes the origin route, then viewers will get the opportunity to see Modok created via exposure to mutagenic medical experimentation, which distorts his body into a nearly unrecognizable form. The experiments succeed in massively increasing Tarleton’s intelligence but have the unfortunate side effect of mutating his body. He emerges from the experimentation with a grossly oversized head and a comparatively shrunken body, necessitating the use of his signature hover chair.

Stylized Eternals Poster Revealed 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Following his transformation, Modok uses his new smarts and psionic powers to overthrow the former leaders of A.I.M and place himself at the head of the organization. From his new position of power, the supervillain creates endless trouble for Captain America and numerous other Marvel heroes before eventually shifting his gaze to world domination in classic villain fashion.

Which MCU releases could Modok appear in?

The Jim Carrey news is still nothing more than a thrilling rumor, which means that nothing has been confirmed just yet. Leaks hinting at an impending announcement of his casting are being met with delight from fans, many of whom are already theorizing about when he’ll make his MCU debut.

Given Modok’s tendency to appear in multiple Marvel storylines, he could make his first appearance in numerous shows or films. Rumors are swirling that the character may appear in She-Hulk, a series set to debut on Disney Plus in 2022, according to Cosmic Book News.

Modok is primarily known as a Captain America villain, however, leading many fans to theorize that he will instead make his debut in a future Captain America film or series, like Disney Plus’ Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The leak also hinted at a potential appearance in 2023’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, but the rumor remains unverified.

How might Modok join the MCU?

There are numerous ways that Modok could make his introduction into the MCU, but a few theories are more likely than others. His status as a longstanding Captain America antagonist makes his appearance in Captain America 4 likely, though it may not serve as his first appearance. The idea is an interesting one, however, given that Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson took over as Captain America following Avengers: Endgame, providing the perfect opportunity to revamp the storyline with a fresh villain to face off with the new Cap.

The fact that A.I.M has already been introduced also presents the possibility that Modok will remain a villain in the storyline his organization was first introduced in: Iron Man‘s. Anyone who’s seen Endgame knows that he won’t be facing off against Tony Stark, but that doesn’t eliminate the possibility that he’ll appear in future films or series centered around the Iron Avenger.