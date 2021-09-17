Who Is Paul Rudd’s Wife?

Actor Paul Rudd is regularly described as one of Hollywood’s go-to nice guys. It’s rare for an interview with him to not take time to explain how nice he is. It’s a reputation that almost overshadows a varied career that’s included roles in science fiction, drama, and comedy.

He started acting on screen in the early 1990s with roles in TV movies and shorts. After a role in 1995’s Clueless, he increasingly took on bit parts in higher-profile films like 1996’s Romeo and Juliet and 1995’s Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers.

At the start of the 21st century, Paul became more familiar with a recurring role in Friends between 2002 and 2004 as Mike Hannigan, Phoebe’s third husband.

Since then, his comedy skills have been demonstrated with cameos in Parks and Recreation, guest spots on Saturday Night Live, and brilliant turns in This is the End, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Knocked Up, and the Anchorman films. Over the past thirty years, he’s also taken on production and writing duties, including co-scripting Role Models and Party Down.

These days, he’s a household name with regular roles in blockbuster series, including Ant-Man’s Scott Lang in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Mr. Grooberson in Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

Is Paul Rudd Married?

Paul Rudd has been married to wife Julie Yaeger since 2003 after the pair met in the mid-’90s. At the time, Julie was working for Paul’s publicist. The couple has two children, a boy and a girl, who you’ll often see alongside their dad on the red carpet at film premieres. Paul’s wife and children were there when he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2015.