Who is playing Cobra Bubbles in the ‘Lilo & Stitch’ live-action and where have I seen him before?

Disney’s live-action Lilo & Stitch is shaping up to be an exciting adaptation of the beloved classic, and one of the most memorable characters from the original was Cobra Bubbles, the towering, no-nonsense social worker with a mysterious past.

Originally voiced by Ving Rhames, Cobra Bubbles had the presence of someone who could take down an entire secret organization. With his deep voice and commanding presence, Rhames left a lasting impression, which is why so many fans were curious about who would take on the role in the live-action remake.

Who is playing Cobra Bubbles?

Now, in the live-action remake, the role will be played by Courtney B. Vance. He is a highly respected actor, of course, known for his powerful performances across film, television, and theater. Vance is an Emmy and Tony Award-winning performer who has built a reputation for playing characters with authority, intelligence, and depth, making him a great fit for Cobra Bubbles. His casting may have surprised those hoping for Rhames’ return, but there’s no doubt that he has the talent to bring something special to the role.

For many fans, Ving Rhames was the perfect voice for Cobra Bubbles, and some were hoping he’d return for the live-action remake. While Disney hasn’t given an official reason for the recasting, it could be due to scheduling conflicts, a desire for a fresh take, or simply the fact that live-action roles require more than just a familiar voice. While Rhames’ portrayal remains iconic, Vance’s acting pedigree makes him a worthy successor. His ability to bring authority and heart to a role suggests that he’ll do justice to Cobra Bubbles.

Cobra Bubbles played a key role in Lilo & Stitch, initially appearing as a strict social worker but later revealing his deeper connection to Lilo’s story. His transformation from an enforcer of the system to an ally with a hidden past made him one of the film’s most intriguing characters. With the live-action version on the way, fans can expect Vance to bring the same level of complexity, ensuring that Cobra Bubbles is more than just a background figure in Lilo’s life.

Where have you seen him before?

Even if you don’t immediately recognize his name, there’s a good chance you’ve seen Vance in something before. Vance has been a familiar face in Hollywood for decades, starring in both blockbuster films and critically acclaimed TV shows. He gained widespread recognition for his role as Johnnie Cochran in The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, where he captured the essence of the charismatic and sharp-witted attorney. The performance earned him an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor. Before that, he had a significant presence in crime dramas, particularly as Assistant District Attorney Ron Carver in Law & Order: Criminal Intent.

Beyond television, Vance has appeared in several well-known films, including The Hunt for Red October, Dangerous Minds, Space Cowboys, and The Mummy. In Isle of Dogs, he lent his voice as a narrator, showing that he’s no stranger to animated projects either. His range allows him to move seamlessly between genres. In Lovecraft Country, he took on the role of George Freeman, a character who balanced wisdom and warmth with a sense of adventure, proving that he excels at playing roles that require both strength and sensitivity.

Truth be told, Vance seems like a fantastic choice for Cobra Bubbles in the Lilo & Stitch live-action remake. From courtroom dramas to sci-fi horror to crime thrillers, he’s done it all, and now he’s stepping into the world of Disney. So, if you’ve ever watched Law & Order or The People v. O.J. Simpson, you’ve definitely seen him before. And soon, you’ll see him bring Cobra Bubbles to life in one of Disney’s most anticipated remakes.

