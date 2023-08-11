Who is playing Flynn Rider in live-action ‘Tangled?’

Just what we all needed, another Disney live-action adaption of one of its beloved animations. Since they have had success with a number (not all) of its live-action adaptions, Disney is not planning on stopping now, why stop milking the cash cow, right? Tangled is reportedly next up to receive the treatment, but who will play the roguish Flynn Rider?

It would seem that having gone through many of its films from the vaults, Disney is now grasping for newer material to adapt. The 2010 animated film was a charming one, with Mandy Moore voicing the lead as Rapunzel and Zachary Levi giving his voice to the dashing bad boy with a heart of gold; Flynn Rider, real name Eugene Fitzherbert.

Flynn became an instant heartthrob for many, with his wit, charm and funny quips that gave way to vulnerability, care, and devotion, and let’s not forget… the smolder. Before the Disney live-action remakes were even a thing, fans have been imagining who would play Flynn in real life, but now that it’s actually happening everyone is hoping that their fan-favorite will be cast.

Currently, there have been no actors attached to the film, which has only recently been rumored. No decision has been made as to who will take on the role, though fans of course have their own picks for the part. Some have thrown out ideas like Harry Styles (Don’t Worry Darling) and even Tom Holland (Spider-Man: Now Way Home), whereas others have chosen actors they feel look the role, with Fabien Frankel’s (House of the Dragon) name having come up a few times along with that of Ben Barnes (Shadow and Bone).

Image via Disney

Tangled is a slightly more recent Disney offering compared to the other live-action remakes, which have focused on the nostalgic offerings of the ’80s and ’90s with Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, Mulan, and The Little Mermaid. The idea behind using these films in particular is to pull on the heartstrings of millennials who grew up with the films as a major part of their childhood, but also to capture a younger audience’s attention as well.

Tangled isn’t the only more recent film that’s getting the treatment with Disney apparently having gotten high off its own fumes as it also announced this year that Lilo and Stitch and even Moana will be getting their own live-action adaption. Moana is one of Disney’s more recent “princess” animations, having only released in 2017.

The story of this most recent adaption is still developing, so we’ll keep our ear to the ground for any updates whilst fans continue to daydream about their perfect choice for the role of Flynn Rider.