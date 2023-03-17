Did Zachary Levi sing in ‘Tangled?’

Shazam! Fury of the Gods star Zachary Levi has a long list of acting credits to his name, but what some don’t know is that he’s also a talented voice actor. Over the years, Levi has lent his voice to a number of movie and video game characters, one of the most famous being the Disney hero, Flynn Rider — otherwise known as Eugene Fitzherbert.

Before breaking into the DC universe with Shazam, the actor collaborated in the making of the 2010 hit movie, Tangled, which led to his voice becoming particularly well-known among the Disney crowd. Over a decade after the film’s premiere, though, one question still remains in the minds of the audience. Flynn Rider sings in Tangled, but is it really Zachary Levi’s voice we hear?

Does Zachary Levi sing as Flynn Rider?

Believe it or not, Zachary Levi actually has some golden pipes. The actor fully committed to his role as Flynn Rider and his singing voice was put to good use in what has become one of the most iconic moments in Tangled — the duet between Rapunzel and Flynn. Accompanied by Mandy Moore, the voice actress for the princess, Levi delivers a heart-melting performance in “I See the Light,” with all the tenderness the moment and song require.

The song became so successful that the actor later performed it live at the 83rd Academy Awards ceremony; however, despite being wildly considered the best, this isn’t Levi’s only tune in the film. He also performs the fun “I’ve Got a Dream” in the first half of Tangled, along with Brad Garrett, Mandy Moore, and Jeffrey Tambor.

If Disney ever decides to green-light a live-action adaptation of Tangled, fans likely won’t see Levi reprise his role as Flynn, but hopefully, his musical talent will be put to use in some other way in the future.