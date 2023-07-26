Who is the strongest wizard in ‘Harry Potter?’

Long before Warner Bros. Discovery announced that a Harry Potter series would be on the way to try and introduce the phenomenon to a new generation, the acclaimed film series paved the way for fantasy brilliance and launched an unwavering cult following. In doing so, the magic and allure of the Wizarding World showcased a plethora of powerful wizards which have remained in our hearts and minds for decades. But before the rebooted series provides its own spin on these famed characters, it’s definitely worth taking a trip down memory lane to examine which wizard is the absolute strongest in the narrative.

Penned by the ever-controversial J.K. Rowling, the colossal Harry Potter series is chock-full of memorable and magical figures that we either love or hate to this day. And while notable names such as Harry Potter and Lord Voldemort come to mind as powerful wizards, the answer is quite clear when it comes to scratching our heads and wondering who the strongest wizard in the Potter lore truly is.

Who is the strongest wizard?

Image via Warner Bros.

Without a doubt, the strongest wizard in the entire Harry Potter realm is Albus Dumbledore — the favored headmaster of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Of course, when thrill-seeking viewers first encounter Dumbledore, he’s undoubtedly past the prime years of his wizardry — although he still reigned supreme as the only wizard who could truly defeat Lord Voldemort. Additionally, Dumbledore is initially introduced to audiences as a soft-spoken older man, though his ever-present energy and strength were revealed as the movies went on.

As the true master of the Elder Wand, Dumbledore turned out to be extremely instrumental in Voldemort’s eventual defeat — which included destroying Horcruxes before his death. In addition, Dumbledore was the only wizard that Voldemort ever truly feared — mainly in part due to Dumbledore’s storybook power and perseverance, which he eventually led and taught to young wizards attending Hogwarts.