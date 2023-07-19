The 10 most influential fantasy movies of all time

Films with fantastical elements, such as magic, mythology, and imaginary worlds, have always fascinated viewers and inspired a sense of wonder and exploration. These stories take us to imaginative realms where anything is possible, far from our own constraints. There have been countless fantasy films made throughout the history of cinema.

Still, only a select few have truly stood the test of time, influencing the genre’s development and pushing the envelope of what’s possible in terms of storytelling and visual innovation. These groundbreaking fantasy films altered the course of filmmaking and the fabric of popular culture, becoming permanent fixtures in the minds of generations.

10. The Wizard of Oz (1939)

Having enthralled moviegoers for nearly eight decades, The Wizard of Oz is more than a seminal fantasy film. The film’s influence has spread beyond the field of film into theater, music, and literature since its release in 1939. This film was directed by Victor Fleming and was inspired by L. Frank Baum’s The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, published in 1900. The plot follows Dorothy Gale, a young girl from Kansas, and her dog, Toto, who are swept away by a tornado to the wonderful Land of Oz. She sets out on the yellow brick road in search of the Wizard of Oz, who she believes can help her get back home, and along the way, she encounters many memorable individuals and experiences.

Using Technicolor for the first time, The Wizard of Oz was a technological cinematic feat in its day. One of the most memorable scenes in movie history is when the film goes from a sepia-toned Kansas to the bright hues of Oz. This daring use of color was groundbreaking and greatly aided in creating a magical mood in the film. In addition to the beautiful vistas, the story and acting make this picture a classic. The Scarecrow, Tin Man, and Cowardly Lion have entered popular culture as symbols of bravery, love, and wisdom.

9. Labyrinth (1986)

There haven’t been many fantasy movies as influential as Labyrinth. The picture Jim Henson directed and George Lucas produced in 1986 is a magical fusion of imagination, originality, and skill. Sarah, the protagonist of Labyrinth, is a little girl who, in a moment of frustration, wishes for her baby brother to be taken away. Goblin King Jareth (David Bowie) grants her wish, much to her surprise. Sarah sets out to save her brother after making a hasty wish and finding herself in a maze populated by fascinating animals, bizarre settings, and puzzles.

The film’s magic comes from how well it combines live-action and puppetry to create a fantastical world populated by monsters, fairies, and other critters. Henson’s puppetry studio, known for its work on The Muppets, showcased its creative prowess in Labyrinth by designing and operating an array of captivating, emotionally resonant puppet characters. Another high point is David Bowie’s portrayal as the Goblin King. Bowie infuses Jareth with his trademark theatricality and charisma to create a distinctive and fascinating villain.

8. The NeverEnding Story (1984)

Wolfgang Petersen’s The NeverEnding Story was an instant classic upon its release in 1984. Since then, it has become a timeless example of the transformative potential of storytelling and imagination. Michael Ende’s novel The NeverEnding Story inspired the film, which follows Bastian Bux, a little kid who discovers a mysterious book. As he reads it, he is transported into the beautiful world of Fantasia, which is being devoured by a malignant force known as “The Nothing.”

Young and old alike will be deeply moved by the film’s exploration of the importance of courage, self-belief, and pursuing one’s ambitions. Petersen’s novel storytelling style and his innovative use of practical effects and puppets make The NeverEnding Story an impressive cinematic achievement. Characters like the lucky dragon Falkor and the terrifying Gmork have become instant classics because of the films’ memorable monster designs. Using actual effects gave them a tangibility that endeared them to audiences and set a new bar for the design of fantastical beasts.

7. The Princess Bride (1987)

Few influential fantasy films have been able to successfully blend comedy, romance, adventure, and fantasy to the same degree as The Princess Bride. This cult favorite, directed by Rob Reiner and initially released in 1987, has stood the test of time thanks to its endearing story, engaging characters, and clever dialogue. Read along as Grandpa reads The Princess Bride to his ill grandchild. Buttercup and Westley are the protagonists of a narrative within a story that reveals more about their relationship. Westley goes on a quest to save Buttercup from being forced into marriage with the villainous Prince Humperdinck after a series of unfortunate events separates them.

The story is packed with exciting action, witty dialogue, endearing characters, and fantastical aspects, all skillfully interwoven. The film’s screenplay, written by William Goldman, who also penned the source novel, is one of its most notable aspects. Goldman’s witty and funny language features numerous memorable sayings that have become cultural touchstones. The worldwide fan base has ensured that catchphrases like “Inconceivable!” and “As you wish” will remain household words. The charming protagonists and antagonists of The Princess Bride are another film staple. Every cast member, from the gentle giant Fezzik to the furious swordsman Inigo Montoya, makes an impression.

6. The Dark Crystal (1982)

It’s been over three decades since the release of The Dark Crystal. Yet, Jim Henson and Frank Oz’s breakthrough high-fantasy film is still held in the highest regard for its innovative use of puppetry, gripping story, and meticulously realized setting. The picture depicts a fanciful universe populated by various species on a distant planet. The protagonist, Gelfling Jen, journeys to restore harmony to his world by retrieving a missing shard of the all-powerful Dark Crystal. In this mission, he will face up against the evil, avian-like Skeksis who intend to retain their control over the planet.

The puppetry in The Dark Crystal perfectly exemplifies Jim Henson’s imaginative flair. Because of the innovative combination of marionettes, hand puppets, and animatronics used to bring the puppets to life, The Dark Crystal is widely considered a landmark achievement in puppetry and practical effects. The film’s reception was mixed at its initial release, but it has since earned cult status thanks to its innovative visual style. Filmmakers in the genre have clearly been influenced by it, as evidenced by the prevalence of puppetry and practical effects, the value of meticulous world-building, and the investigation of darker topics.

5. Star Wars: A New Hope (1977)

Regarding landmark fantasy and science fiction works, nothing compares to the original Star Wars: A New Hope. George Lucas’s breakthrough picture from 1977 changed the face of cinema and became a generation-spanning cultural phenomenon. The events of Star Wars: A New Hope take place in a galaxy far away and follow Luke Skywalker as he makes his way through it. Luke, aided by Princess Leia, Han Solo, and the wise old Jedi Obi-Wan Kenobi, confronts the evil forces of the Galactic Empire, led by Darth Vader.

The unique combination of fantasy and science fiction is a significant factor that sets Star Wars: A New Hope apart. Despite its futuristic setting and intergalactic travel, the story relies on the tried-and-true conventions of classic fantasy, such as the hero’s quest, the wise old mentor, the damsel in distress, and the evil villain. This fusion has produced an original and engaging universe that may appeal to many different types of fans.

4. Spirited Away (2001)

Studio Ghibli’s Spirited Away, directed by the legendary Hayao Miyazaki, is one of the most seminal fantasy films of the 21st century. When it premiered in 2001, it became the first film not in the English language to win the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. Chihiro, a young girl of 10, is the protagonist of Spirited Away, an animated film about her adventures in a fantastical realm inhabited by spirits and other magical beings. Chihiro’s parents have been turned into pigs, and she must learn to survive in a ghost bathhouse, adapt to the laws of this new world, and find the strength to save them.

The film’s visual design, which combines realistic and fantastical elements, has significantly impacted the aesthetics of modern animated films. Incorporating aspects of Japanese Shinto folklore and taking a frank look at issues of environmentalism, capitalism, and individuality, Spirited Away also changed how fantasy stories were told. Unlike many Western fantasy movies, the film does not feature a typical villain. Instead, it presents complex and nuanced personalities that show how a single person can have both good and evil within them.

3. Pan’s Labyrinth (2006)

Guillermo del Toro’s Pan’s Labyrinth is a landmark in the subgenre of fantasy films, thanks to its seamless fusion of realistic horror and fantastical charm. The film, released in 2006, is set in Spain after the Civil War and centers on a young girl named Ofelia who seeks refuge in a legendary labyrinth from the harsh realities of her life. To prove she is the lost princess of the underworld, she sets off on a series of quests led by a mysterious faun. Meanwhile, she faces the perils of real life as she tries to make her way around her violent stepfather, a high-ranking Franco army colonel.

The artistic design of Pan’s Labyrinth is one of the film’s most memorable features. The fantastical world created by del Toro is as stunning as it is terrifying. Using makeup, animatronics, and computer-generated imagery to create the monsters and environments gives them realism and attention to detail, drawing the audience deeper into the story. The story’s strength lies in the way it fuses historical fact and fiction. The two storylines are not as separate as they may at first seem; instead, they each serve as a mirror for and commentary on the other. This fusion of gritty realism and foreboding fantasy profoundly impacted later horror films.

2. Harry Potter Franchise (2001-2011)

One of the most influential fantasy film series in recent history is the Harry Potter franchise, based on the best-selling books by J.K. Rowling. From the first screening of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone in 2001 until the final installment of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 in 2011, this saga enchanted viewers all around the world with its fantastical setting, multifaceted characters, and riveting story. Following Harry Potter, a young wizard who, on turning eleven, learns of his magical lineage, is an incredible experience.

While attending Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, Harry Potter finds himself in a battle against Lord Voldemort, the evil wizard responsible for his parents’ deaths. A notable aspect of the “Harry Potter” franchise’s influence is its widespread and lasting appeal. It has united people of all ages in a shared experience of a fantastical world where good and evil continue to battle. It established the concept of a multi-part fantasy narrative, later followed by films like The Hunger Games and Twilight.

1. The Lord of the Rings Trilogy (2001-2003)

Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy is one of the most influential and groundbreaking fantasy movies ever. The films, The Fellowship of the Ring (2001), The Two Towers (2002), and The Return of the King (2003), based on the acclaimed novels by J.R.R. Tolkien, have been lauded for their epic storytelling, exceptional production qualities, and profound themes.

The trilogy’s events occur in Middle-earth’s made-up land, where a young hobbit named Frodo Baggins undertakes a dangerous quest to destroy the One Ring and defeat the Dark Lord Sauron. Frodo’s quest, which he undertakes with a motley crew of friends, is a modern allegory for the age-old conflict between good and evil, replete with allegories of camaraderie, selflessness, and the dangers of political power. With groundbreaking work in motion capture technology with the character of Gollum, the trilogy’s spectacular vistas, enormous sets, and creative special effects elevated fantasy from a niche interest to a major blockbuster category.