The Marvel Cinematic Universe will add a new villain to its roster with the release of this year’s Thor: Love and Thunder.

Christian Bale will join the Marvel family in the new film as Gorr the God Butcher, a vengeful being who despises all the gods. He’s slated to face off against Thor and the newly minted Mighty Thor as Love and Thunder‘s primary villain, an imposing being who’s spent centuries honing his god-killing skills. Eventually, he might even emerge as the MCU’s next major baddie, using his uniquely powerful sword to create a brand new headache for the ever-growing list of Avengers.

Who is Gorr the God Butcher?

Bale was unveiled as Gorr in the latest trailer for Love and Thunder, which dropped on May 23. The 48-year-old actor was hardly recognizable in his colorless ensemble, promising that “all gods will die” and ramping up excitement over the character’s official introduction into the MCU.

Thor and Gorr have clashed on several occasions in Marvel comics, with each encounter typically leaving one or both on the verge of death. Over time, it became one of Gorr’s singular aspirations to end Thor for good, coming after the fan-favorite god in a variety of clever and creative ways but each time failing to permanently destroy him. He’s only grown more powerful in the decade since he debuted in Marvel comics, absorbing power from felled gods to nearly become one himself.

In the MCU, Gorr looks to be just as intimidating as his comic book counterpart. Fans only got a bare glimpse of him in the latest Love and Thunder trailer, but with Bale behind the wheel, Gorr is all but guaranteed to be a fascinating and intimidating villain (even if or perhaps because he’s already being compared to such baddies as Voldemort and Palpatine).

Love and Thunder is slated to be a farewell of sorts for Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, a character who has — thus far — helmed three solo flicks all on his own, alongside a handful of stellar ensemble films. Natalie Portman’s debut as Mighty Thor will hopefully allow for an amiable handoff — rather than one that necessitates Thor’s death — and pass the torch from one mighty Avenger to the next.

We’ll have to wait for Love and Thunder to hit theaters on July 8, 2022 to know for sure.