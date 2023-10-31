Who played Ponyboy Curtis in ‘The Outsiders?’

Francis Ford Coppola may be remembered by the epics of the ‘70s like The Godfather and Apocalypse Now, but none should forget his cinematic endeavors of the ‘80s — particularly the coming-of-age story adapted from S.E. Hinton’s classic young adult novel.

Though the film is far more grounded than more of Coppola’s high-stakes affairs, The Outsiders is still harrowing in its own right. Unlike other films like Grease that depict the Greaser lifestyle, the film shows the real-life ramifications and coming of age that Hinton had been exposed to in her youth.

The Outsiders is told from young Ponyboy Curtis’ perspective, the youngest brother in a family of Greasers. After he and his best friend Johnny, played by a young Ralph Macchio, accidentally kill one of the Socs, they go on the lam, where they discover the trials of adulthood. The film famously told Ponyboy to stay gold as he suffers through events no one — let alone a child — should. The role required significant gravitas from its lead actor and true enough, struck gold in its casting.

C. Thomas Howell played Ponyball, and went on to dominate the ’80s teen dramas

Photo via Warner Bros. Pictures

In the role of Ponyboy, Coppola cast C. Thomas Howell, a common face in troubled teen dramas of the ‘80s. His other roles of note at the time were Tyler in E.T. and Robert in Red Dawn, the latter of whom turns hard and angry in the aftermath of his father’s execution.

In The Outsiders, Howell had a large undertaking and not just from the source material. The cast was absolutely stacked with actors who were starting their careers, like Tom Cruise and Emilio Estevez. The film also boasted roles played by Patrick Swayze, Rob Lowe, Matt Dillon, and Diane Lane. The movie became a precursor to many impressive careers.

Without the right actor in the role of Ponyboy, the film would not have worked. Though indoctrinated into a life of violence, the main character remains innocent to an extent. It is only through an accident that he gets a taste of consequences and goes through insurmountable change. Things only worsen for him as he and Johnny go on the run and encounter even more tragedy. The death of Johnny is as heartwrenching for the audience as it is for Ponyboy. Johnny urges Ponyboy to stay gold, essentially telling him to continue being a good person, even though he has gone through traumatic events. This is a definitive contrast to Dally (Dillon), who cannot cope with Johnny’s death and ends in self-destruction.

Even all these years later, The Outsiders remains an underrated classic with resonant themes that showcase the trials and tribulations of adolescence. Meanwhile, C. Thomas Howell has gone from an ’80s icon to a Hollywood staple with a prolific career decorated with hundreds of recognizable projects including The Amazing Spider-Man, Southland, and Criminal Minds, to name just a few.