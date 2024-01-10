The baton of the bad-at-math heartthrob has been passed by Jonathan Bennett, but which actor will play the part in the new movie?

We’re soon to discover if butter is, in fact, a carb, as the new, updated Mean Girls is set to hit theaters imminently.

While there are plenty of changes big and small between this version and the 2004 classic, one of the biggest shifts will be the cast members who are taking on such iconic characters. After all, even Hollywood money and vanity can’t stop someone aging for twenty years (sorry, Jeff).

The new movie, which will have musical elements, took some of its cast from the Broadway show that helped to inspire this refreshed version. This includes queen bee Regina (Reneé Rapp) and “too gay to function” Damian (Jaquel Spivey).

However, other characters have been plucked from all over the entertainment world, including that of Aaron Samuels, the love interest for main character Cady (Angourie Rice, who rose to prominence with an excellent performance in The Nice Guys).

So, who’s the heartthrob that’s set to play the guy so good looking he has the two most popular girls in school fight over him? Read on to discover who plays Aaron Samuels in Mean Girls 2024.

Who plays Aaron Samuels in Mean Girls 2024?

Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

The role of Aaron Samuels was secured by Christopher Briney.

The American was born in well-heeled Hartford, Connecticut to two actor parents, which might explain how he ended up here.

Prior to landing Mean Girls, Briney’s biggest role was on the Prime Video coming of age series The Summer I Turned Pretty. On that show he played a character called Conrad, who also happened to be the main character’s love interest (we’re sensing a pattern here).

In the original Mean Girls, Aaron was a kind-hearted senior who, according to Regina at least, cared too much about his friends, his grades, and his mom. He was also an athlete, and was voted the King of the Spring Fling at the end of the film. Cady only meets him as she’s been placed in advanced math classes with the seniors. Although she is much better than him at the subject, she pretends to be dumb so he’ll tutor her, giving them some alone time and causing tension with Regina.

Aaron is a pretty good dude in the 2004 film, so we’re hoping that he’s kept his positive personality in the refresh. And, while we love Bennett’s version of the character, we’re sure an actor as talented as Briney will give us a similarly memorable performance.