Who plays Elphaba in ‘Wicked’ and where have I seen her before?

Musical connoisseurs won’t be in Kansas anymore this November, as the brand new Wicked trailer promises to douse theaters in a hearty shade of emerald upon its release, along with getting a legacy Oz character or two to pop their heads out along the way.

Recommended Videos

The spotlight, of course, will be firmly fixed on Cynthia Erivo‘s Elphaba Thropp, the green-skinned lady destined to take up the mantle of the Wicked Witch of the West, but who first has to face to ups and downs of friendship, love, and confronting the corrupt government of the Wonderful Wizard; oh, to be young again.

And whether you’re into film, television, or stage musicals, Erivo’s a name you may have already been more familiar with than you thought. Here’s where you may have seen Cynthia Erivo before.

What shows and movies has Cynthia Erivo been in?

Via Universal Pictures

For you pop culture stans, you’ll be happy to know that Erivo has dabbled in Marvel and Star Wars projects in her time, courtesy of Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur and Star Wars: Visions voice roles as Dr. Akonam Ojo and Kratu (from the episode “Aau’s Song”), respectively. Elsewhere, she’s stepped into the shoes of the Queen of Soul herself in the Aretha Franklin biographical drama miniseries Genius, as well as the eponymous abolitionist Harriet Tubman in Harriet.

Interestingly, she’s perhaps most well-known for playing the leading role of Celie in the Off-West End and Broadway revival productions of the Color Purple stage musical, which saw her nab both a Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical, and a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. The musical, of course, was also recently adapted into a feature film, although Erivo was not involved with it in a major capacity.