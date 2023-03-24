Who plays the Marquis in ‘John Wick 4?’

John Wick: Chapter 4 is here and in addition to the continuation of the John Wick story, this sequel brings with it the introduction of plenty of new characters such as the Marquis.

A Marquis refers to a nobleman with a position of stature which is exactly what we see from this character in the film. The Marquis de Gramont plays a significant role in the new film, so you’re probably wondering who exactly portrays this integral character.

Whether you’ve just seen the film and are wondering where you’ve seen the star before, or are doing some research before heading out to the theater, here is all that you need to know.

Who plays the Marquis in John Wick: Chapter 4?

Image via Lionsgate

The Marquis in John Wick: Chapter 4 is played by none other than Bill Skarsgård. If you’re a horror aficionado then you’ll definitely recognize his face.

Skarsgård is more well-known for his breakout role as Pennywise in 2017’s It. As you’d expect, he also returned to this role in the sequel, but alongside these Stephen King epics he also appeared in the recent horror hit Barbarian.

On top of this spooky run of films, Skarsgård has appeared in two separate Marvel films with one being inside the MCU — although you probably did not realize. Skarsgård voiced the Eternals antagonist Kro. In his other role, you do get to see the star himself and that was as he was playing Zeitgeist in Deadpool 2.

Despite these two superhero roles, John Wick 4 is by far the most action-packed movie that Skarsgård has appeared in yet and the performance he delivers is exceptional.

If you’ve not yet caught John Wick 4, the film is available to watch in theaters around the globe now.