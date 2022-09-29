Who will Kate Winslet play in ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’?

Sequels can be a tricky thing. Most of the time they are not as good as the original, but there are outliers to this rule, such as Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back and The Dark Knight. Here’s what we know about the upcoming Avatar sequel Avatar: The Way of Water including who Kate Winselt will portray.

The original Avatar

James Cameron’s epic science fiction movie Avatar came out in 2009. Cameron took 15 years to develop the film. He wrote an 80 page treatment for it in 1994. The initial idea was to film after Titanic, but the technology needed to pull off the world of Pandora was not available. Luckily, the wait was worth it. Even thirteen years later, Avatar is still the highest-grossing film of all time earning a whooping $2.788bn. After its impressive record breaking success, Cameron was given the green light to create four sequels.

Avatar: The Way of Water

Fast forward thirteen years, and the first sequel to Avatar, titled Avatar: The Way of Water, is finally being released in December of 2022. It was originally slated to be released in 2014. The main reason for the delay is, again, technology. Cameron wanted to make sure he got the underwater scenes right since they were integral to the plot, so he took his time. There has been some talk if this was too long to wait between films, but Cameron has such a strong track record at the box office it is foolish to doubt him.

The plot

In Avatar: The Way of Water, audiences will get to explore more of Pandora, where they will be introduced to a new clan of the Na’vi people, the Metkayina, who live around and in Pandora’s ocean. This is where those crucial underwater shots come in. The plot of the new movie will center around Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri’s (Zoe Saldana) family, the Omaticaya, and another possible conflict with humans who have not left Pandora. Jake and Neytiri have also adopted a human son who goes by the nickname “Spider” (Jack Champion) and a Na’vi daughter Kiri (Sigourney Weaver.)

The cast

Sam Worthington is reprising his role of Jake Sully, as is Zoe Saldaña as Neytiri. Sigourney Weaver returns to the film but not in her previous role. She will instead play Kiri, Jake and Neytiri’s adopted daughter. Stephen Lang returns as Colonel Miles Quaritch, even though audiences saw the character die in the last film. This is science fiction after all. New members of the cast include Jack Champion as Javier “Spider” Socorro, Jake and Neytiri’s adopted human son, and Michelle Yeoh as Dr. Karina Mogue.

Kate Winslet

Kate Winslet is also joining the cast of Avatar: The Way of Water. She plays Ronal, a Na’vi warrior who has big blue eyes, canine teeth, and tattoos on her face and body. She looks fiery and fierce, a force to be reckoned with.



This will be the first time Cameron and Winslet have worked together since Titanic. Winslet had to train hard to be in this film. She had to leave to free dive, and also had to hold her breath underwater for seven minutes to shoot complicated underwater scenes.



Winslet spoke to Empire Magazine about her character, stating: “She is strong. A warrior. Even in the face of grave danger, and with an unborn baby on board, she still joins her people and fights for what she holds most dear. Her family and their home.”

Avatar: The Way of Water will be released only in theaters in the United States on December 16, 2022. To prepare, go see the first Avatar movie which is currently in theaters ahead of the sequel.