Why hasn’t ‘The Batman 2’ been greenlit by Warner Bros yet?

One of the biggest movies to come out in 2022 was The Batman, and fans and critics alike praised the film. Robert Pattinson put his own take on the legendary DC character and did not disappoint. The plan that has been circling around is for Pattinson and director Matt Reeves to make another Batman trilogy that creates a Bat-verse separate from the DCEU.

Multiple cast members, who are vital to making this a trilogy, have already signed on for the idea and want to make it happen. With a director and cast members who are seemingly on-board, fans want to know why The Batman 2 hasn’t been greenlit yet.

Image via WarnerBros.com

David Zaslav has taken over as the head shot caller at Warner Bros. Discovery, and as is with any changes at the top of any business, that means big changes could come in the future. He has already axed the $90 million film Batgirl, that was already finished filming, not even allowing it to hit theaters for fans to watch. It is possible that David wants to really make his mark on both the DCEU and Warner Bors. Discovery, which means he is still considering whether or not to go forward with the trilogy that would see Pattinson returning as Batman.

With the first film costing $200 million to produce but grossing over $700 million in ticket sales, David might not think that to be enough profit for a film, given that Batman is arguably DC’s most recognizable character and the overall income pales in comparison to Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s $1.8 billion. Given that a Joker sequel is in the works, fans would think that his superhero counterpart should also get a sequel.

DC themselves have talked about a 10-year plan, much like how Marvel’s Phases, but we’ve yet to discover how Batman fits into that model. There is a chance that David wants just one Batman, given that Ben Affleck will be in the Aquaman sequel, however, with how well The Batman did in theaters, fans should be expecting more.