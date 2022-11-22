Why is ‘Died Suddenly’ trending on social media?

It’d be an understatement to say that Twitter has been a fickle beast in recent weeks following Elon Musk’s acquisition of the social media platform.

Highly controversial figures like Donald Trump and Kanye West have been unbanned, Musk has been implementing new rules for the platform on a whim, and the most random, zero-context hashtags have trended on the platform. #RIPJimmyFallon was one that particularly tickled us.

However, while doomscrolling through your Twitter feed today, you may have observed that the hashtag #DiedSuddenly has begun to trend. Granted, we’ve have several notable celebrity deaths over the past couple of days, but the meaning behind the hashtag doesn’t have anything to do with those.

What is Died Suddenly?

Image via Tetiana Garkusha / Getty Images

The reason behind #DiedSuddenly rocketing to the top of Twitter’s trending hashtags is an anti-vax film getting ready to drop. The marketing machine behind the account appears to have several accounts set up to promote the film, which is why the hashtag has gained so much traction.

It would appear that the misuse of verified accounts on the platform has made its inevitable pivot from jovial Nintendo impersonators to the spread of questionable agendas.

Vaccination is a highly divisive topic, so with Twitter being Twitter, multitudes of responses to the film’s promotional campaign, ranging from outrage, to support, have helped spur on the dominance of the topic.

If you see Died Suddenly trending, it's because some conspiracy nuts have put together a movie about how the Covid vaccine is the correlative cause of all post-vaccination deaths. At this point I expect the Covid vaccine to be accused of shooting JFK and cancelling Firefly. — Megs (@the_meghaning) November 22, 2022

The premise behind the Died Suddenly from the mind of Stew Peters appears to stem from the increased trend of seeing the term ‘died suddenly’ crop up more and more in the media after the worldwide rollout of COVID-19 vaccines.

It seems to also aim to point the finger and unmask the so-called global elite’s desire to reduce the world’s headcount.