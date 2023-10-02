Why is October 3 ‘Mean Girls’ Day?

October 3 is a very big deal, and I mean that sincerely.

Yes, it’s Mean Girls Day, which we’ll get to in just a second, but it’s also the day after I met my spouse. In our household, not a year goes by when someone doesn’t ask when we met, to which we politely respond (usually in unison), “The day before Mean Girls Day.”

It’s quite poetic when you think about it. One day you’re just a lousy nobody doomed to live alone for the rest of your life and then suddenly everything changes and your life has purpose. Like April 25, this seemingly random day of the year is actually, like, kind of huge. For both Cady Heron (Lindsey Lohan) and myself.

Honestly, it’s high time the Motion Picture Academy granted Mean Girls an honorary Oscar and that the government acknowledged Oct. 3 as a federal holiday. Just saying. Ball’s in your court, Biden.

What’s the big deal with Oct. 3, and why it is called Mean Girls Day?

I’ll forgive you for your momentary lapse in historical importance. But just this once. Mean Girls Day, young padawan, is the day that Aaron Samuels asked Cady Heron what day it was. *Silently wipes tear*.

The interaction is about five seconds long, but that’s all it takes for Aaron to acknowledge Cady’s existence and for the interaction to have become a cultural phenomenon. Now every year we come together in remembrance of this monumental moment as we gather around our TVs with our respective burn books in our laps and a Kälteen bar in our hands, ready to re-watch the motion picture event of a generation.

Lindsey Lohan and other members of the cast have recognized the importance of this historic day. On Oct. 3, 2021, Lohan posted a picture from the scene to her Instagram. In 2019, Tina Fey and Busy Philipps hosted a Facebook Live viewing party of the movie.

Sadly, Oct. 3 falls on a Tuesday this year, not a Wednesday, which I’m sure you’re fully aware, is the day we wear pink. I don’t know about you, but I think if there was ever a day to make an exception to the rule, it’s on Oct. 3.

So, break out those pink jackets and pink T-shirts (or anything you can get your hands on) because if you don’t, I’m sorry to be the one to tell you that you can not sit with us.