Why ‘Terrifier 3’ being a Christmas horror movie is the best thing to happen to the franchise

When I first watched Terrifier 2 and saw the unfathomably horrid bedroom scene, I literally had to shield my eyes and look away. At the time, I thought nothing could top that moment and that the franchise had possibly peaked, but it’s fair to wonder if a fresh-faced Christmas shift is truly the best thing that could have happened.

Gorehounds and the horror-loving masses alike were undoubtedly over the moon once it was announced that Terrifier 3 would be happening. And as die-hard supporters of the slasher experience dash to the drawing board to piece together possibilities and ideas for Damien Leone’s third Terrifier venture, it’s clear that the famed franchise already has plans in place for Art the Clown — although Art dressed Santa Claus is a move we didn’t see coming.

Nevertheless, early trailer previews and the unveiling of the movie’s official poster have revealed that Terrifier 3 will indeed be a Christmas-inspired horror flick. So with the movie set to release in theaters Oct. 25, 2024, let’s dive in and examine why a Christmas movie in the franchise is the best thing to happen.

David Howard Thornton has played a Christmas villain already

Image via Atlas Film Distribution

It goes without saying that actor David Howard Thornton is widely known for his work as Art the Clown in Leone’s moderny-day Terrifier movies. That being said, Thornton is certainly no stranger to portraying horror villains — with the actor playing a more evil and sinister version of the Grinch in 2022’s The Mean One. Portraying a skin-slicing villain is obviously an easy task for Thornton to complete, so having him showcase Art the Clown in a Christmas version should be a piece of cake.

The genre needs more Christmas-inspired horror movies

Image via Legendary Entertainment

We’re all familiar with Black Christmas and Krampus, but the truth is, we absolutely need more Christmas-inspired movies in the horror genre. Sure, we’ve got fun-filled ventures like Violent Night and Gremlins, but who doesn’t want to see a twisted version of Santa Claus wrecking havoc and showing off some gnarly kills? Seeing as holiday horror is such a niche subgenre, we’re definitely getting the horror movie we all so desperately desire.

A bigger opportunity for fresh kills

Image via Cineverse

Part of what makes Art the Clown such a frightening killer is thanks to his incredible ability to make any kill look absolutely terrifying. No pun intended, of course. From literally rubbing salt into wounds to unapologetically slaughtering two children in front of their babysitter, Art always finds new ways to keep his kills fresh and exciting. And just imagine the sort of kills he could orchestrate for Christmas. Decorating the Christmas tree with human organs instead of ornaments? Using cookie cutters to tear through flesh? I can hardly wait.

It allows the franchise to progress as a whole

Image via Cineverse

One of the best aspects to keeping a franchise going is constantly reinventing and progressing as the narrative shifts. So with the ever-popular horror franchise switching gears to focus on a separate holiday from Halloween, it’s clear that Art’s holiday-themed antics and the new setting could be exactly what the franchise needed after all. Look at it this way — Jason went to space and that movie became one of the most beloved movies in the Friday the 13th franchise. Let that sink in.