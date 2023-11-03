‘Terrifier 3’ release date, cast, director, and more

The Halloween season may sadly be over, but that certainly doesn’t mean the ever-rampant interest in horror movies is going to fade away. In fact, the spine-tingling slasher spectacle Terrifier 3 is just getting started.

After the first two Terrifier films absolutely took the horror world by storm, director Damien Leone is offering up a special treat in the form of his third slasher project. Upon originally bringing sinister villain Art the Clown to fruition on the big screen in 2008’s The 9th Circle, Leone has further carried the baddie’s success by having Art as the central focus in the Terrifier movies. From terrorizing a babysitter on Halloween night to causing hell for two young women on Halloween night, it’s clear Art’s rampage is far from over.

Throughout the first two movies, thrill-seeking viewers have experienced an unforgettable onslaught of blood, guts, gore, and violence — so much so that audiences witnessing Terrifier 2 in theaters last year were reportedly fainting and vomiting. And while that seemingly screams yikes in a major way, the truth is that a large portion of the horror community can hardly wait for the third film to arrive. So, let’s dive in and inform you of everything we know already about Terrifier 3.

When does Terrifier 3 release?

‘TERRIFIER 3’ releases on October 25, 2024 in theaters. pic.twitter.com/r2ctw3efzO — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 2, 2023

As per Discussing Film over on X, gorehounds and horrorheads alike won’t have to wait too long until the project makes its official premiere — with Terrifier 3 scheduled to be released on Oct. 25, 2024. On that same note, Deadline recently reported that filming for the much-anticipated horror flick is expected to begin sometime in November or December 2023.

Ironically, early rumors and premature reports have already revealed that Leone’s bone-chilling project is set to be a Christmas movie. It’ll be worth it to see if the third movie can top the second, but with a bigger budget and fresh-faced focus, I’d say we’ve likely got another cult classic on our hands.

Is there a trailer for Terrifier 3?

Image via Dark Age Cinema

As of right now, there’s no official trailer for Terrifier 3, however, a brief teaser was shown before the re-release of Terrifier 2 in theaters this past week. In the short clip, which can be found on X, a young boy travels downstairs and sees Santa Claus unloading presents and putting them under the tree. Just as the boy exclaims “Santa!,” Art the Clown is revealed dressed as Santa Claus — complete with his vicious smile.

Who is in the cast for Terrifier 3?

Image via Dark Age Cinema

Little information about the cast has been revealed as of now, although horror hounds and Terrifier die-hards can pretty much bank on the fact that star David Howard Thornton will reprise his role as Art the Clown. On that same note, the Deadline article suggested that Terrifier 2 actress Lauren LaVera is also expected to return for the third movie.