Why was Cillian Murphy’s nose red during his Golden Globes acceptance speech?

A red nose at an awards show is usually a sign a nominee has indulged a teeny bit too heavily in the complimentary booze. But, at last night’s Golden Globes, Cillian Murphy had a much more innocent (and, quite frankly, adorable) explanation.

Murphy rightly won the award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for his riveting lead performance in Oppenheimer. As you’d expect he was glowing with pride when he bounded up to the podium, but why was his nose bright red?

Red nose day

Cillian Murphy: "Do I have lipstick all over my nose? I'm just gonna leave it." pic.twitter.com/0arz2yuQRE — Variety (@Variety) January 8, 2024

With a smile, Murphy asked the audience “First question, do I have lipstick all over my nose?” To howls of laughter, he said he was going to leave it. The culprit here is Murphy’s longtime wife Yvonne McGuinness, who was overjoyed when her husband’s name was announced and gave him a big smooch just before he took the stage, thus transferring her lipstick to his face.

Murphy tried his best to wipe it off before he took the stage, but whichever brand of lipstick this was really should use this moment in their marketing as it proved impossible to easily remove.

The happy couple will celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary this year and have two children, with Murphy’s speech acknowledging them by saying “To my family, I’m the luckiest man and I love you!”.

After the nightmare year for break-ups that was 2023 let’s just say we’re happy to see a rock-solid couple who clearly still have the hots for one another.