‘Wicked’ fans who want to catch the film digitally are in luck, but they may have to defy more than gravity to see it

Not even two full months since its premiere, and Wicked fans already have the opportunity to forgo the theater. The magical musical movie adaptation is already set to hit streaming.

This trend has become more common, even for films that have been sending fans to the theater in droves. Jon M. Chu’s awe-inspiring depiction of the Magical Land of Oz has been hitting box office milestones left and right. But while kicking Wicked to streaming so quickly is a blessing for those who can’t make it out to the theater, it doesn’t come without a cost — literally. Viewers will have to purchase or rent the film on their preferred digital platform of choice.

Wicked will likely not be able to watch for free on subscription-based streamers until after the physical copies are released. Starting December 31, Wicked will be available to watch on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Fandango At Home, and YouTube for a high cost. Prime is advertising Wicked at $19.99 to rent and $29.99 to buy but it will include exclusive content such as deleted scenes and behind-the-scenes documentaries (per USA Today).

Collectors can look forward to purchasing their physical copies of Wicked soon as well. The musical will become available on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD on February 4, 2025. This release will stoke fervor for the follow-up film, Wicked: For Good.

Wicked is still available to watch in theaters

For fans interested in a big-screen experience, Wicked is still available to watch in theaters. This option is easier on the wallet as tickets are far cheaper than what Amazon is peddling the film for. Like many grand and escapist films of the past year, it is also the preferred method of watching the film for the first time. Jon M. Chu’s visual style of the magical world is part of the reason why people enjoy seeing films on a big screen.

Though only the first part of a duology, Wicked is an immersive experience with a satisfying conclusion. Fans get to see Cynthia Erivo bring Elphaba to life, a character originally debuted on Broadway by Idina Menzel. Getting her name from Oz creator L. Frank Baum (El-Fa-Ba), the so-called Wicked Witch of the West gets to tell her origin story in this film. Conceived through a mysterious elixir that turns her skin green, Elphaba possesses magical powers that have become a rarity in the world. While she attends Shiz University — and trades verbal barbs with her roommate Galinda — her powers threaten to explode. Noted for her unprecedented talent, she becomes the center of attention, much to Galinda’s chagrin.

Despite these realities, Wicked is about friendship at its heart. Elphaba and Galinda start as adversaries only for them to become the most important people to each other, which in turn makes the conclusion of the first film all the more devastating. Fans can rewatch this magical ride at home on most digital platforms before the movie gets released physically. Viewers can expect the conlusion of Wicked to premiere in theaters in 2025.

