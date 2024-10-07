Will Chris Pine be in ‘The Princess Diaries 3?’

SHUT UP! After years of wishful hoping and thinking, Anne Hathaway’s confirmed that The Princess Diaries 3 is on the way. While we’re finally glad the Crown Princess of Genovia is returning, we’re also aching to see the dashing Lord Deveraux on our screens once again.

Hathaway took Mia Thermopolis from a bumbling high-schooler to the graceful Princess we’ve come to love. But The Princess Diaries 2 introduced the handsome and charming Nicholas Deveraux, played by Chris Pine. And in case you forgot, Mia literally left the altar for him. After they shared a kiss at the end of the movie, we’ve all wondered if their romance was endgame. Now, with The Princess Diaries 3 coming, we’ll finally have our answer.

A royal love worth Pine-ing for

Image via Walt Disney Pictures

Chris Pine is now a major movie star, with multiple Star Trek movies under his belt. However, in 2004, a then-unknown Pine starred as Lord Nicholas Deveraux in The Princess Diaries 2. It was his first major movie role, quickly and effectively propelling him to heartthrob status.

Pine’s debut film was a huge success, and 20 years later, the fans are still aching to see Nicholas and Mia get married in a gorgeous Genovian ceremony. While the character was almost successfully used as a pawn to steal the crown, Nicholas ended up falling head over heels in love with Mia, and we were treated to one of the most adorable love stories of the early 2000s. Chris Pine and Anne Hathaway were in their early 20s when The Princess Diaries 2 was released. 20 years later, and the A-list stars, 44 and 41 respectively, are still hard at work in the industry.

Is Chris Pine returning for The Princess Diaries 3

Currently, only Anne Hathaway has been explicitly confirmed, but there are a lot of past comments that point to Chris Pine potentially returning as Nicholas Deveraux in The Princess Diaries 3. First things first, the actor has always been open to coming back. In 2016, during a Q&A with Entertainment Weekly he expressed his hopes that the franchise would continue.

Fast forward to 2023, when he told Entertainment Tonight he’d be thrilled to return! “Yeah, I’m here! I’m here for it. Give me a phone call or an email,” he said. While the film has been in development for quite some time, all the former actors have been pretty hush-hush about their involvement, save for Hathaway, who has frequently hinted at the threequel every now and then.

What will The Princess Diaries 3 be about?

via Walt Disney Pictures

As the film’s development is still in the early stages, it’s uncertain which direction the upcoming threequel will go. While The Princess Diaries followed the plot of the source novel, The Princess Diaries 2 ventured far from the source material. So, with a third movie in the works, it could go one of many ways.

Some fans have speculated that The Princess Diaries 3 will be a prequel, but that has yet to be confirmed. Nonetheless, if the movie does follow the events of The Princess Diaries 2, we’re hoping that Nicholas Deveraux and Mia Thermopolis are married, and raising their own little Genovian family!

