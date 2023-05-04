Dune is finally getting its highly anticipated sequel, and given the release of the first chapter during the pandemic era, fans are probably wondering if Dune: Part Two is destined for the same release treatment.

In 2021, Dune was released on streaming the same day as its theatrical release to allow fans stuck in lockdown to enjoy the movie alongside those who could head out to the big screen. Of course, times have changed now and distributors are continuing to move away from this approach and bring movies back to theaters.

Before you plan your watch of Dune: Part Two, here’s everything we know right now about when and where you’ll be able to enjoy the blockbuster sequel.

Will Dune: Part Two be on HBO Max?

Image via Warner Bros.

Yes, Dune: Part Two will be coming to HBO Max… eventually. Sadly for those fans hoping to lounge back and catch it at home on its debut, that won’t be possible this time.

Unlike the first Dune film, Dune: Part Two isn’t going direct to streaming. If you want to see the movie in its first few weeks you’ll need to venture out to a theater near you. Fortunately, this is the best way to experience a blockbuster of this magnitude as you can’t get the IMAX experience at home.

If you’re happy to wait, then Dune: Part Two will likely land on HBO Max between 30 and 45 days after it enters theaters. That said, at this stage, there has been no official confirmation this is simply going off previous Warner Bros. films’ schedules.

You’ll be able to see Dune: Part Two in theaters on Nov. 3, 2023.