Will Ezra Miller play the Flash in James Gunn’s DCU?

For many comic book movie fans and casual audiences alike, the DC Extended Universe turned out to be the Goofus example of how to make a cinematic universe, with the Marvel Cinematic Universe being Gallant. However, now that times have changed, so too has Warner Bros’ strategy following a regime change at the company. Hence, a new cinematic universe will soon be born with James Gunn at the helm with his newly dubbed DC Universe.

As exciting as that is, there’s been some confusion about the nature of this rebooted DCU. For instance, does this mean the entire ensemble of colorful superhero characters will be recast, or just some of them? Is this a full-blown reboot or just a partial one? And among those who are the holdovers from one cinematic universe to the next, is embattled The Flash star Ezra Miller one of them?

Everything we know about Ezra Miller’s status as the Flash in the DCU going forward

Two fairly reliable sources made updates about the DCU that lead us to believe Miller, who had a string of arrests and accusations leveled at them for more than a year leading up to The Flash‘s release, won’t be moving forward as Barry Allen in James Gunn’s version of the franchise. However, it is worth noting that neither one of the sources has outright confirmed this to be true in an official capacity. That is to say, WB itself has not yet made a statement saying Miller is out as the Flash, nor has the studio announced an alternate actor who will be playing the character moving forward.

We do know that, according to sources who divulged this information to Variety, the entire lineup of the Justice League team won’t be played by the same actors in the DCU, as we previously reported. That means no more Henry Cavill as Superman (David Corenswet has already been cast for 2025’s Superman: Legacy), no more Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, no more Jason Momoa as Aquaman, and no more Miller as the Flash.

Variety is a fairly reliable outlet, but notably, their sources for this revelation were left unnamed. So, can we know for certain this is true? Frankly, not with 100 percent certainty, no. However, our second bit of information comes from Gunn himself.

While Gunn did not outright proclaim Miller to be out as the Flash, nor did he announce anyone who would replace him, the writer-director and now executive at DC Studios did divulge on Threads about a week ago that a select few actors who were previously in the DCEU will remain in those roles for the DCU. That includes Xolo Maridueña’s Blue Beetle, Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller, and John Cena’s Peacemaker. However, the list ends there, with no mention of Miller in sight.

So again, there is nothing official to confirm here. However, if we were placing bets, we would be fairly confident in laying all the chips down for Miller not coming back as the Flash at this point, as the writing clearly seems to be on the wall.