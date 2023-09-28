‘Is this a clean start?’: James Gunn addresses the biggest hurdle for DCU continuity before it’s even begun

With how much the DC Extended Universe has struggled since its inception, it’s no wonder people are taking the news of James Gunn rebooting and rebranding it as the DC Universe with a heavy dose of caution as well as optimism. For instance, it’s never truly been clear: is this a full-blown reboot or just a partial one?

You see, we could easily categorize the DCU rebranding as a clean slate would it be the case that it will entail an entirely separate set of actors. However, there are some actors who will be returning to playing the same characters that they did in the DCEU, such as Xolo Maridueña as Blue Beetle, Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller, and John Cena’s Peacemaker. All three of those actors were recently reaffirmed to be returning from Gunn himself on the social media platform Threads.

Image via @jamesgunn/Threads.

This begs the question: will newcomers to the DCU need to go back and watch every movie or show that Amanda Waller was in during the DCEU era, such as 2016’s Suicide Squad and 2021’s The Suicide Squad, for instance, to understand the new DCU storyline?

The answer apparently is “They will not, no,” as Gunn has now addressed this thanks to a fan’s question.

Image via @jamesgunn/Threads.

You will notice the fan’s question positions the forthcoming animated series Creature Commandos as the DCU starting point. That is due to the fact that Gunn himself has confirmed this via an Instagram story recently.

All of this points to an exciting future for the DCU, especially considering Gunn has seemingly put an emphasis on crafting fine stories in a self-contained manner with his approach, according to what he’s shared on social media so far. As he explained in a post on X.

“Every story should be enjoyed and worth partaking in, in and of itself, without its attachment to an outside world. If it feels like homework screw it.”

We’re excited to see what Gunn brings to the table when it comes to his DCU, which apparently begins in 2024 with Creature Commandos.