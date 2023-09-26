As ‘Blue Beetle’ hits digital, James Gunn decides to open a new can of worms on DC’s most acclaimed movie of the year

Blue Beetle is finally available to watch on digital, which should mean this is a happy time for the Xolo Maridueña vehicle. Although it failed to light a fire at the box office, it’s easily the most critically well-regarded of DC movies in 2023 — alright, I know that’s not really saying all that much, considering the other two were Shazam! Fury of the Gods and The Flash, but trust me, it’s good, OK?

That’s why it’s unfortunate that James Gunn has decided to throw cold water on our excitement for the film’s home release by confusing the waters over whether it takes place in the DCU or not. The DCU chief has previously confirmed that he considers Blue Beetle to be “the first DCU character,” which left us to believe the movie could be counted as part of the DCU’s canon. However, Gunn’s latest Instagram story indicates that it’s not, as he announced that 2024’s animated series Creature Commandos is officially the opening installment in the rebooted universe.

Image via James Gunn/Instagram

To be fair, this isn’t necessarily conflicting information, as Gunn was careful to say that Blue Beetle the character is part of the DCU, not that Blue Beetle the movie was part of the DCU. At this point, we don’t really know the ins and outs of the reboot, although presumably the new timeline comes about as part of Barry Allen’s timeline shenanigans in The Flash. So, depending on how all the chips fall, the events of the film might not necessarily be canon, even if Maridueña’s Jaime Reyes is cleared for a return.

Nevertheless, naturally those who always have a bone to pick with Gunn (mostly SnyderVerse sorts) are using this as fresh ammunition to accuse the studio co-CEO of not knowing what he’s doing. Honestly, though, given the recent revelations about the franchise’s old guard, Gunn’s got to be the most well-prepared head of DC there’s ever been.