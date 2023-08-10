Gal Gadot’s claims called into question as James Gunn said to have no interest in making ‘Wonder Woman 3’

Diana Prince might be a bastion of honesty, but her off-screen alter ego Gal Gadot is getting accused of telling some white lies to her adoring DC fans. While promoting her new Netflix spy thriller Heart of Stone, the Justice League star has been hyping up her potential return as the Amazonian princess in Wonder Woman 3, a project we had no idea was in the works until Gadot started bringing it up to the press.

Gadot’s talk of a third outing for her character came as a surprise because of the incoming rebooted DCU, which will (mostly) wipe the slate clean and start afresh with new versions of familiar heroes (see David Corenswet’s casting as Superman). So WW3 seemed to sit at odds with DC studios CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran’s promises of delivering something very different from the SnyderVerse.

Well, now that confusion has apparently been cleared up, only to open a whole other can of worms. Variety is reporting that despite Gadot’s claims, Wonder Woman 3 is not in development over at Warner Bros. So-described “sources with knowledge of the situation” share that Gunn and Safran have no plans at this time for any other kind of Wonder Woman-related project outside of the Paradise Lost prequel TV series that’s eventually headed to Max.

Image via Warner Bros.

Variety‘s report directly flies in the face of Gadot’s most recent declaration about her DC future. “I was invited to a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran,” Gadot told Flaunt magazine, “and what they told me, and I’m quoting: ‘You’re in the best hands. We’re going to develop Wonder Woman 3 with you. [We] love you as Wonder Woman— you’ve got nothing to worry about.’ So time will tell.”

While Gunn himself has admitted that he and Safran met with Gadot, Variety notes that “nothing was ever promised” to the actress regarding Wonder Woman 3, nor was any “definitive discussion” had on her continued career in the DCU.

Clearly, someone has got their wires crossed here, but if her trilogy of recent surprise cameos — in Shazam! Fury of the Gods, The Flash, and Fast X — have taught us anything, it’s that Gal Gadot can turn up on the big screen when you least expect it.