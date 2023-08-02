‘Wonder Woman 3’ scratching and clawing to escape development hell obviously means James Gunn has a deep-seated hatred of Henry Cavill

Until we get further clarification, the best way to interpret current DCU canon is as a murky sludge of disparate timelines and fresh mythology, ladled on top of a festering broth comprised of countless false starts, and the news that Wonder Woman 3 isn’t quite dead yet is but a mere garnish.

From what we can gather, James Gunn – who’s already booted Henry Cavill and Dwayne Johnson, while Ben Affleck left of his own accord – is keeping at least Blue Beetle, Peacemaker, and Amanda Waller from the old DCEU for his incoming reboot, with others such as Harley Quinn and Emilia Harcourt (for obvious reasons) looking fairly solid when it comes to a return.

Photo via Warner Bros.

However, after the dismal Wonder Woman 1984 culminated in Patty Jenkins walking away from the threequel altogether, it looked as though Diana Prince’s goose was cooked. Then again, Gal Gadot says otherwise, while a certain section of the fandom has naturally interpreted the actress saying “from what I hear” as further proof that Gunn has a deep-seated and burning hatred of Cavill.

james gunn is keeping gal gadot as wonder woman but not cavill which eventually tells you that this guy was right pic.twitter.com/9QflnTUo8X — Morgan (@callouswayne) August 2, 2023

They booted Cavill and Affleck but kept Gadot?



Wtf is James Gunn doing https://t.co/kqTFl4LIKJ — ᴘᴀʏɴᴇ (@payne_to_le_max) August 2, 2023

So Gal Gadot can come back as wonder woman.. the groomer can come back as the flash..



But Cavill gets the boot from Superman, in which he had left The Witcher for?



Is James Gunn on crack? https://t.co/vZMTIl9oDe — 56% Battery (@40_40vision) August 2, 2023

So gal gadot gets to be in the new DCU, but Henry Cavill can’t? Real smooth James Gunn 🙄 — Mayor_McAwesome (@Mayor_McAwesome) August 2, 2023

As much as I like Gal Gadot and the first Wonder Woman movie….this makes zero sense to continue her movies if they were supposed to reboot everything and start fresh with the DCU.



James Gunn must really not like Henry Cavill cuz this is just pointless. https://t.co/aBRC7I2uWs — Hanzō 🍄 (@PapiHanzo) August 2, 2023

Sorry, angry people, David Corenswet has already been cast as Clark Kent and will headline Superman: Legacy, so Cavill ain’t coming back. Admittedly, it’s bizarre for Gunn to pick and choose who and what he keeps as part of the overhaul, but at least The Flash – as dire as it was – established the notion of alternate timelines to give it some semblance of being rooted in canon.

Wonder Woman 3 could end up happening, so James Gunn despises Henry Cavill by default. Isn’t the internet a wonderful place?