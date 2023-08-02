Gal Gadot confirms ‘Wonder Woman 3’ in the works under James Gunn’s DCU

Gal Gadot has just confirmed she is continuing as Diana Prince and that a Wonder Woman 3 is indeed in the works under James Gunn’s rebooted DC Universe.

Both Gunn and Peter Safran are the co-CEOs of DC Studios, the newly formed subsidiary of Warner Bros., with the intention of giving the comic book franchise a fresh start after the DC Extended Universe has proven to be a disappointment for executives. A regime change at WB also ushered in a change in direction for DC.

The crossover of what actors would be staying and which ones would be recast has been a point of speculation ever since Gunn announced forthcoming projects such as Superman: Legacy, featuring David Corenswet taking over for the Clark Kent role once held by Henry Cavill, and Batman: The Brave and the Bold, which has yet to be cast but has attached The Flash director Andy Muschietti to the project. When it comes to Wonder Woman, Gadot revealed a threequel will indeed happen under the DCU, despite the lackluster reception of 2020’s Wonder Woman 1984. As Gadot explained to ComicBook:

“I love portraying Wonder Woman […] it’s so close to and dear to my heart. From what I heard from James and from Peter is that we’re gonna develop a Wonder Woman 3 together.”

Patty Jenkins, who directed the first two Wonder Woman movies, has parted ways with DC, so it’s unclear who will helm the third installment or what creative direction it might take. It’s also uncertain when such a film might come out. Gunn previously announced a Max series, Paradise Lost, about Wonder Woman’s home world. However, no Wonder Woman movie was listed under the slate of titles to be released under the DCU’s first chapter, “Gods and Monsters.”

The news is certainly an interesting development and could signal that other fan-favorite characters, like Jason Momoa’s Aquaman, just might continue in the DCU. Though Momoa’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is slated to be released later this year on Dec. 20, there has not been any announcement for a third installment at this time.