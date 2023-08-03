James Gunn secretly confirming Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman comeback months ago leaves DCU haters with egg on their faces

Gunn doesn't need the Lasso of Truth to tell us how it is.

We’d just about got our heads around the SnyderVerse Justice League never returning again, and after the horrors of The Flash maybe that was a blessing, and then Gal Gadot goes and drops a mind-blowing bombshell in our laps. According to the Diana Prince star, she’s still all set to make Wonder Woman 3 over at James Gunn and Peter Safran’s DC Studios, despite the breaks seemingly being skidded on that franchise when Patty Jenkins parted ways with the execs over creative differences last December.

If we had been paying closer attention to Gunn’s Instagram comments, however, it turns out we wouldn’t be so surprised by this development. As one fan pointed out on the /DC_Cinematic subreddit, two replies Gunn has made to fans on social media have confirmed he’s been in talks with Gadot about a future for Wonder Woman in the DCU since the very beginning of his tenure in the big chair.

When answering a fan complaining about why he has wiped out the OG Justice League, Gunn clarified that “We didn’t let Gal go.” In another, the DC Studios co-CEO confirms, “Yes, we met with [Gadot] weeks ago.”

So, yes, while Henry Cavill’s Superman is definitely out, with David Corenswet’s Man of Steel flying in, apparently all those claims that Gunn was hell-bent on eradicating the SnyderVerse’s heroes more effectively than Darkseid have been somewhat blown out of proportion. Not that that’s stopped more cynical sorts from saying that they’ll only believe Gadot is sticking around the franchise when they see it.

Who knows, maybe Gadot is playing Lobo, not Jason Momoa?

With Superman: Legacy not kicking off the DCU until its release in July 2025, it naturally will be a long while before we can see Gadot back in her Amazonian armor as Wonder Woman. The good news is, though, according to the words of Gunn and Gadot themselves, this is something they’re working towards. Although you know some folks are going to trust rumors and conspiracy theories more than the actual people involved.